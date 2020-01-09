FOR SALE: Burnett holiday hot spots on the market

BREATHTAKING VIEWS: The BIG4 Cania Gorge Holiday Park located 35km out of Monto is for sale. Picture: Contributed

TOURISTS are drawn to the South and North Burnett because of the variety in holiday destinations and activities availabe in the region.

From brisky bushwalks to boat days on the lake to tasting your way around the region, there is something everyone can enjoy.

At the end of the day when everyone has finished adventuring, there are an adunbant amount of places for people to rest their heads.

Check out these four holiday accommodation spots that you could purchase this year.

Motel Holliday, Kingaroy

This 1970s low-set motel has highway frontage and could be an excellent starting point for anyone wanting to break-in to the motel world.

Currently for sale at $290,000, the motel offers 21 rooms, including 13 motels style rooms and eight cabins.

It is currently run by a couple and one cleaner with a 32 per cent return on investment.

Motel Holliday, Kingaroy. Picture: Real Commercial

Caravan Park Motel, Wondai

This beautifully landscaped caravan park situated in the country town of Wondai is up for sale at an unnamed price.

Spread across 7.5 acres of land, the local slice of paradise is located 25 kilometres north of Kingaroy.

The caravan park currently offers guests a choice from three-bedroom x three houses, two-bedroom x four houses, one-bedroom x five houses and four studio room x five houses.

The huge pool area centred in the middle of Caravan Park Motel at Wondai. Picture: Real Commerical

Wondai Colonial Motel

Resort Brokers Australia is currently offering the leasehold of the local motel at Wondai for $462,000.

This quaint country motel offers 14 rooms with a three-bedroom manager residence attached to the reception area, which would suit a couple.

With plenty of on-site parking, a huge outdoor swimming pool and restaurant, why not consider the opportunity to take over the lease on this country motel?

Wondai Colonial Motel, Wondai. Picture: Real Commerical

Outdoor pool area at the Wondai Colonial Motel. Picture: Real Commerical

Cania Gorge Big 4 Caravan Park, Monto

Located 35km out of Monto in one of Queensland’s most breathtaking gorges, the park was recently awarded the ‘Most improved Big 4 Holiday Park in Australia’.

The caravan park is spread across 28 acres of land and is the ultimate family holiday destination offering plenty of space for guests to relax and unwind.

A huge water park, kayak hire and lake access are just a few things that attract visitors to stay at this caravan park.

It features both unpowered and powered sites, which includes spaces of up to three bedrooms.

And, this outstanding accommodation spot could be yours for just $6,000,000.