FOR SALE: Ten bargain houses on the North Burnett market

FOR SALE: Ten bargain houses currently for sale in the North Burnett.

FOR SALE: Ten bargain houses currently for sale in the North Burnett.

As regional Queensland continues to experience an influx of people moving from the cities, the South Burnett Times have put together a list of ten bargain properties currently on the North Burnett market.

1. 3 Bridge Street Gayndah- $118,000

3 Bridge Street Gayndah

This three bedroom home in the heart of Gayndah is a great investment for someone looking to crack into the property market.

The home features a neat combined kitchen and dining area with spacious living areas, a front porch, a fenced rear yard and two car spaces underneath with plenty of room for extra storage.

Majority of the house also has new external paint.

FULL DETAILS HERE

2. 36 Old Maryborough Road Gayndah - $170,000

36 Old Maryborough Road Gayndah

Another three bedroom home in the heart of Queensland’s oldest town.

The house features a large family kitchen with separate dining room, a great size lounge room with airconditioning and ceiling fans throughout the house.

One of the standout features of this home is the 1,618m2 block with a fully fenced back yard.

FULL DETAILS HERE:

3. 29 Spencer Street Gayndah - $169,000

29 Spender Street Gayndah

This property on Spender Street in Gayndah would make a great investment with a rental potential of $275-$300 a week.

The three bedroom home comes partially furnished, featuring a large kitchen with airconditioning and a tranquil garden for hot summers.

FULL DETAILS HERE:

4. 61 Leichardt Street Mundubbera - $145,000

61 Leichardt Street Mundubbera

This quaint two storey home is larger than it looks and comes fully furnished.

It features three bedrooms with a fourth room, which could be converted to another bedroom, a recently renovated back veranda that looks out over a huge backyard which boasts two storage sheds.

The furniture includes a new stainless steel double fridge/freezer, microwave, office desks, bookshelves, duchesses, cupboards, 1 double and single beds, lounge chairs, 2 flat screen televisions, a BBQ, washing machine, cutlery, linen and utensils a ride on mower and much more.

FULL DETAILS HERE:

5. 41 Landry Street Mundubbera - $130,000

41 Landry Street Mundubbera

Located in the centre of Mundubbera, a short walk from the local school and park, homes of this size don’t come onto the market every day.

The four bedroom Queenslander features a large light and airy main bedroom with airconditioning, a kitchen and dining area complete with walk a walk-in pantry, gas stove and double sink.

The home also features a front veranda and a large back entertainment area as well as a fully fenced back yard with a carport/garage, perfect for a home work shop.

FULL DETAILS HERE:

6. 38 Leichardt Street Mundubbera - $115,000

38 Leichardt Street Mundubbera

This two-bedroom cottage is situated on a huge 2,023m2 block close to the main street of Mundubbera and has the potential to subdivide.

It features a cost two bedrooms and one bathroom with a closed in sunroom.

All furniture is included in the sale.

FULL DETAILS HERE:

7. 34 Esplanade Street Eidsvold - $99,000

34 Esplanade Street Eidsvold

This 3-bedroom home has been well maintained and offers great value for someone wanting a sturdy home at the right price.

It features three bedrooms with carpet and reverse cycle airconditioning and a tranquil front patio for a place to sit and relax.

FULL DETAILS HERE:

8. 1 Windsor Street Biggenden - $150,000

1 Windsor Street Biggenden

This low set cladded three bedroom home is in great condition as it has been in the same ownership for many years.

It features and open plan kitchen and dining room with large lounge room and a front veranda to relax on.

FULL DETAILS HERE:

9. 11 Heusman Street Mt Perry - $175,000

11 Huesman Street Mt Perry

For your investment or lifestyle change consideration is this beautiful, fully renovated Queenslander - all the hard work has been done - restumped, rewired and with a complete kitchen and bathroom remodel inside.

Roomy with timeless decor the house has 3 carpeted bedrooms all with built ins. Also features ceiling fans and reverse cycle airconditioning in various rooms.

The main living area of the house is open plan with the modern style kitchen leading into the dining and lounge areas, which flow through to the timber veranda accessed by a sliding-glass door.

FULL DETAILS HERE:

10. 1 Frederick Street Eidsvold - $130,000

1 Frederick Street Eidsvold

Here is a wonderful opportunity to own a lovely home which is priced to sell.

The home features an open kitchen and dining area with split system airconditioning as well as three bedrooms and amble shed space.

Situated on the edge of town on an acre of land, this home would be ideal for the family and pets.

FULL DETAILS HERE: