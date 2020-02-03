Menu
STORM GAZING: Farmers in the South Burnett like Liam Barton will welcome the expected downpour this week. Photo: Liam Barton
FORECAST: Region in for more rain relief as storms brew

Laura Blackmore
3rd Feb 2020 4:00 PM
SOUTH Burnett residents should pull out their wet weather gear as storms are expected to hit the region this week.

Weatherzone meteorologist Sam Brown said a low pressure trough was the cause behind the predicted rainy weather.

“There should be the risk of some thunderstorms from Tuesday morning in the South Burnett,” Mr Brown said.

“The storms will become more likely throughout the day.

“Rain should start around midday but it will mostly likely be on the light side, and then there is a similar risk on Wednesday, with light showers throughout the day and into the evening.”

He said residents should expect it to be a wet week ahead.

“On Thursday it is looking like potential thunderstorms for the morning and afternoon with light showers,” Mr Brown said.

“There could be some isolated storms that have the potential for heavier rainfall, from 10–15mm.

“It doesn’t look severe at this moment but things can change.

“Storms and showers will continue until at least Saturday.”

Mr Brown said this week’s temperatures for Kingaroy were sitting just above average.

“Feburary’s maximum average for Kingaroy is 29.8,” he said.

“So today’s and tomorrow’s temperatures are slightly above average and nearby for the rest of the week.

“The overnight temperatures are a few degrees below average minimum at 17.8.

“The nights will be a bit warmer for the next week or so, sitting above average at 19 degrees.”

The meteorologist said residents should regularly check weather forecasts to stay informed.

