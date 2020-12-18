Timothy Luke Szabo pleaded guilty to six charges in Redcliffe Magistrates Court today including assaulting a firefighter, a witness and a police officer, after lighting a tree on fire.

The court heard the 20 year old Redcliffe man was spotted by a resident lighting a tree on fire in Atkinson Park, Kippa-Ring, on December 10.

The resident used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. His wife also walked over to the park.

Szabo then punched the woman in the face leaving her with a split lip.

Timothy Luke Szabo. Photo: Facebook

He then walked off to another tree.

The court heard that when firefighters arrived Szabo was attempting to use a cigarette lighter and a tree branch to set another tree on fire.

The firefighter approached Szabo and asked him to stop.

Szabo did not comply and instead struck the firefighter with the tree branch, causing his head to bleed and cuts to his arms.

Despite the injuries the firefighter was able to restrain Szabo until police arrived.

The forklift driver was arrested. While being placed in the police car he spat at the officer - the spittle did not make contact with the officer.

Timothy Luke Szabo. Photo: FACEBOOK

Police searched the park and found a total of 3.9 grams of cannabis in a backpack belonging to Szabo.

Duty lawyer Andrew Stewart told the court his client had taken an LSD tablet prior to lighting the tree on fire.

He said his client was remorseful and agreed his actions, while he does not remember them, were disgusting.

Magistrate Turner sentenced Szabo to nine months imprisonment and set an immediate parole release date.

A conviction was recorded.

She also ordered Szabo pay $1000 compensation to the firefighter and $500 to the woman he assaulted.

Originally published as Forklift driver jailed after violent LSD rampage