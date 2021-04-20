Former cricket star to launch 2021 Relay for Life Campaign

Former professional cricketer Lee Carseldine will attend the Mayor’s Community Charity Breakfast this week as the guest speaker, launching the South Burnett Relay for Life 2021 campaign. File Photo.

Former professional cricketer Lee Carseldine will attend the Mayor’s Community Charity Breakfast this week as the guest speaker, launching the South Burnett Relay for Life 2021 campaign. File Photo.

Returning to centre stage this year, the 2021 South Burnett Relay for Life Campaign will kick off this Friday (April 30) at Mayor Brett Otto’s Community Charity Breakfast at Kingaroy RSL.

Starting from 6.45am, attendees will be joined by a very familiar face, welcoming entrepreneur, businessperson, media personality, reality TV Survivor and past professional cricketer Lee Carseldine as guest speaker.

“After retiring from my professional cricket career, it was time to push myself and find a new direction for my future,” Mr Carseldine said.

“Following the completion of a double masters’ degree, I launched two businesses and joined different projects to share my wealth of knowledge in business, sports and entrepreneurship.

“I have also since dedicated myself to giving back, especially to the sporting community I have been so immersed in over my career.

“I look forward to sharing my experiences at the Mayor’s Community Charity Breakfast for Relay for Life in Kingaroy,” said Mr Carseldine.



Mayor Brett Otto expressed his gratitude at the return of this much-needed fundraiser, with many South Burnett residents relying on the support services provided by Cancer Council Queensland in their time of need.

“It is wonderful to see the return of the Mayor‘s Community Charity Breakfast following last year’s disruptions due to COVID-19,” Cr Otto said.

“The breakfast represents the official launch of the South Burnett Relay for Life campaign.”

Led by Carl Rackemann and his hardworking team of volunteers, Cr Otto said historically the South Burnett fundraiser is one of the most successful in Queensland, “punching well above its weight in raising critically needed funds for the Cancer Council Queensland”.

“This fundraiser is such an important endeavour for our local community,” he said.

Tickets are $30 per person, which includes a hot breakfast, tea, coffee and juice, with all proceeds going to Cancer Council Queensland Relay for Life.

RSVP by Friday 23 April 2021 by calling Council’s Executive Services team on 1300 789 279 or 07 4189 9100, or email executive.services@sbrc.qld.gov.au.

Tickets can be purchased at any Council Customer Service Centre or via telephone as per the phone numbers above.