Former editor recalls scary the morning she woke to smoke

HOT OF THE PRESS: The exclusion zone that was set up at the scene of the Swickers Bacon Factory fire. Photo: Shannon Newley, 2016.

ONE of the great things about living and working in Kingaroy is that you never feel too far from the action.

That was particularly true one Sunday morning.

I was woken by the sounds of sirens - not something you hear a huge amount of around the South Burnett and certainly not to the degree they were wailing that Sunday.

When I looked out my window, I could see dark smoke billowing into the sky not far from my house.

I jumped up, hurriedly got changed and ran out the door to chase the sirens.

It quickly became clear that the fire was at Swickers.

Between phoning journalists (who I knew had been at a party the night before) to find someone awake to help get the coverage online, I was running around chatting to people, taking video and trying to find out what was going on while of course staying out of the way of the emergencies services.

Former editor of the South Burnett Times and Queensland Times, Shannon Newley.

Having covered many fires as a reporter, it didn't take long to realise this one was a little different. The black smoke and a burning smell in the air indicated it probably had a chemical element to it which meant the containment lines put in place by police and firies were quite far away from Swickers itself.

I had managed to get some great footage before I got shunted away from the scene.

But it wasn't just the coverage from the day that will stay with me.

The fallout from the fire was huge for the community and there was a great to follow up in the days, weeks and months afterwards.

Even after I moved on from the South Burnett Times, I kept on eye on how Swickers was rebuilding and was glad to see it recover.