Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT OF THE PRESS: The exclusion zone that was set up at the scene of the Swickers Bacon Factory fire. Photo: Shannon Newley, 2016.
HOT OF THE PRESS: The exclusion zone that was set up at the scene of the Swickers Bacon Factory fire. Photo: Shannon Newley, 2016.
News

Former editor recalls scary the morning she woke to smoke

Shannon Newley
26th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the great things about living and working in Kingaroy is that you never feel too far from the action.

That was particularly true one Sunday morning.

I was woken by the sounds of sirens - not something you hear a huge amount of around the South Burnett and certainly not to the degree they were wailing that Sunday.

When I looked out my window, I could see dark smoke billowing into the sky not far from my house.

I jumped up, hurriedly got changed and ran out the door to chase the sirens.

It quickly became clear that the fire was at Swickers.

Between phoning journalists (who I knew had been at a party the night before) to find someone awake to help get the coverage online, I was running around chatting to people, taking video and trying to find out what was going on while of course staying out of the way of the emergencies services.

Former editor of the South Burnett Times and Queensland Times, Shannon Newley.
Former editor of the South Burnett Times and Queensland Times, Shannon Newley.

Having covered many fires as a reporter, it didn't take long to realise this one was a little different. The black smoke and a burning smell in the air indicated it probably had a chemical element to it which meant the containment lines put in place by police and firies were quite far away from Swickers itself.

I had managed to get some great footage before I got shunted away from the scene.

But it wasn't just the coverage from the day that will stay with me.

The fallout from the fire was huge for the community and there was a great to follow up in the days, weeks and months afterwards.

Even after I moved on from the South Burnett Times, I kept on eye on how Swickers was rebuilding and was glad to see it recover.

former editor kingaroy history shannon newley south burnett times swickers fire
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car lovers to flock to Nanango for motor show

        premium_icon Car lovers to flock to Nanango for motor show

        Community Organisers hope show will go ahead to bring people together for fun day out.

        Where you can read the first drafts of local history

        premium_icon Where you can read the first drafts of local history

        News The Nanango History Room has spent the last few days sorting through and organising...

        FLASHBACK: Roos claim 2000 Central league premiership

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Roos claim 2000 Central league premiership

        Rugby League The Monto Roos claimed the 2000 Central Burnett Rugby League premiership defeating...

        10 people due to appear before the Kingaroy court today

        premium_icon 10 people due to appear before the Kingaroy court today

        News All the people due to face magistrates court.