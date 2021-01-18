Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Catherine Benjamin was vice-captain at Somerville House.
Catherine Benjamin was vice-captain at Somerville House.
News

Former elite school vice-captain found dead

by Staff writers
18th Jan 2021 7:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former vice-captain of the prestigious Somerville House school has been found dead after going missing in an "out of character" disappearance.

Catherine (Kate) Benjamin, 19, who graduated from the elite girls' college in 2019 and was a competitive runner, was last seen leaving Bond University at Robina on the Gold Coast mid-afternoon on January 14.

Catherine (Kate) Benjamin. Picture: Facebook
Catherine (Kate) Benjamin. Picture: Facebook

 

Catherine Benjamin after her win in the Queensland Girls Secondary Schools Sports Association competition in 2018.
Catherine Benjamin after her win in the Queensland Girls Secondary Schools Sports Association competition in 2018.


Police issued urgent alerts last week, seeking assistance from the community to help locate Ms Benjamin and expressing "concerns for Kate as her disappearance is out of character".

Ms Benjamin's body was located early on Saturday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said her death was being treated as non-suspicious, and the cause of death was a matter for the coroner.

Originally published as Former elite school vice-captain found dead

More Stories

missing person tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Woman dies after horror crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman dies after horror crash

        Breaking A young woman has tragically died following a serious crash in the South Burnett.

        Ground broken for $13.9M Kingaroy Transformation Project

        Premium Content Ground broken for $13.9M Kingaroy Transformation Project

        Council News IT’S OFFICIAL: With spades in hand, the local and federal governments joined in...

        REVEALED: How fatal car crash near Nanango unfolded

        Premium Content REVEALED: How fatal car crash near Nanango unfolded

        News Police have released further information on the single-vehicle crash in Nanango...

        Best of South Burnett: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of South Burnett: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in South Burnett? Nominations are now open...