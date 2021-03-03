Former mayor joins Kingaroy Transformation Project

Former South Burnett mayor Keith Campbell has been invited to become a project ambassador for the $13.9 million Kingaroy Transformation project.

Mr Campbell will work with the KTP team assisting with business consultation, community engagement and project updates.

Mr Campbell said he was thrilled to accept the invitation.

Mayor Brett Otto inviting former mayor Keith Campbell to become a KTP project ambassador. Photo/Social Media

“I am both honoured and grateful to have been considered,” he said.

“I wholeheartedly believe in this project and the outcomes it will create for Kingaroy, the broader South Burnett region and our communities.

“While the project will transform the Kingaroy CBD it is not just another streetscape beautification project, it is also a comprehensive asset renewal program that will rehabilitate and replace all underground infrastructure that is at the end of its lifespan.”

After years of planning and preparation, the multimillion-dollar project officially commenced on January 18 with a groundbreaking ceremony in Kingaroy.

South Burnett mayor Brett Otto said Mr Campbell was a perfect fit for the transformation works.

“Keith has been a big supporter of the need for the CBD transformation works and was instrumental in securing the $4.5 million Building Better Regions funding for this project,” Cr Otto said.

“He understands the South Burnett community very well, which is why I am thrilled to invite him to join the team as a project ambassador.”

Preliminary concept designs of the Kingaroy Transformation Project. Photo/SBRC

One of the main priorities of the project is asset renewal and replacement of key infrastructure.

While the key outcomes of the KTP will be community activation and economic regeneration, the project budget is largely made up of funding sources directly reserved for the replacement of the essential assets in the town streets such as roads, footpaths and water infrastructure.

Cr Otto said one of the key reasons the Kingaroy Transformation Project is a priority, is due to the age of underground infrastructure which requires significant upgrades.

“106 businesses service the community within the project footprint, the KTP will ensure that the CBD has a reliable supply of services and a high level of future-proofing to support economic regeneration for the region,” he said.

“We have water mains dating back to the 1950s, roads and drainage systems over 40 years old and many footpaths have had no work for almost the same time.

“The curb and channel in some locations like Haly St, dates back to the mid-1970s when accessibility for all people was not commonly planned for.”

Preliminary concept designs of the Kingaroy Transformation Project.

This need for replacement has recently been reinforced according to the council as a result of the numerous water main breaks in and around the Kingaroy CBD, most obviously the multiple breaks in Haly Street near McDonald‘s, in Glendon Street near Circular Place and the multiple leaking water valves throughout the town.

“Assets can be compared to a torch battery, they have a limited run time and once used enough become flat,” Cr Otto said.

“Similarly roads, water and drainage assets have a use-by date and will require replacement at some time – and that time is now. Working on these old assets is a bit like delicate surgery.”

Several underground services will also be upgraded as part of the project to bring them to modern, safe and compliant standards, while providing capacity for future growth.

