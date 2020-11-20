Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mike Kaiser
Mike Kaiser
Politics

Former MP, KPMG boss bags senior government role

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
20th Nov 2020 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FORMER Labor MP and KPMG partner Mike Kaiser has been appointed acting Director-General for the Department of Resources, effective from January 2021 for three months.

A merit-based selection process will follow.

Mike Kaiser, Partner at KPMG.
Mike Kaiser, Partner at KPMG.

The former Labor MP and State Secretary has worked with the state government on Queensland's economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed to not know who Mr Kaiser was earlier this year at a press conference when a journalist mispronounced his name.

Considered to be a key Labor strategist, Mr Kaiser was also former premier Anna Bligh's chief of staff.

Mike Kaiser (l) with then Premier Peter Beattie (r) at a press conference in 2000.
Mike Kaiser (l) with then Premier Peter Beattie (r) at a press conference in 2000.

John Lee has been appointed acting Director-General for Tourism, Innovation and Sport.

The Courier-Mail earlier today revealed Newgate Communications partner Mr Lee, who is a respected sports administrator, was tipped to become the Director-General for Tourism and Sport, with the position later confirmed.

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Bob Gee, who has been heading the youth justice department since last year, will head the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries from early next year.

Bob Gee, will head the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries from early next year. Picture: NCA NewWire / Dan Peled
Bob Gee, will head the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries from early next year. Picture: NCA NewWire / Dan Peled

Former Under Treasurer Frankie Carroll will continue in his role as Director-General for the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water.

Dave Stewart will remain as the Department of Premier and Cabinet's Director-General while Rachel Hunter will remain as the Under Treasurer.

 

Originally published as Former MP, KPMG boss bags senior government role

More Stories

editors picks labor labor queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Disbelief’: Building fire a harrowing blow for Nanango

        Premium Content ‘Disbelief’: Building fire a harrowing blow for Nanango

        News ‘SUSPICIOUS FIRE: An organisation was met with utter disbelief this morning after a suspicious fire destroyed their ‘second home’.

        Police investigate ‘suspicious’ midnight blaze at Men’s Shed

        Premium Content Police investigate ‘suspicious’ midnight blaze at Men’s Shed

        Breaking INVESTIGATIONS are underway to determine the cause of a suspicious fire at the...

        Search begins for Santa's Lane in the South Burnett

        Premium Content Search begins for Santa's Lane in the South Burnett

        News IT’S time to come together and shake the dust off those Christmas lights as Council...

        OPINION: It’s time to rethink how we deal with drug addicts

        Premium Content OPINION: It’s time to rethink how we deal with drug addicts

        Opinion Criminalising addiction has done little to stop it.