Former NRL star Ben Barba arrives at Mackay court
News

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
19th Aug 2020 9:30 AM
FORMER NRL star Ben Barba has arrived at Mackay Magistrates Court where it is expected he will plead guilty to three charges.

The Dally M winner is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm over an alleged incident involving his brother in law at McGuires pub on February 22 this year.

He is also charged with breaching his bail on July 18 by being within the Mackay Safe Night Precinct.

It is also alleged he breached a community service order handed down last year.

The case is expected to be finalised later this morning.

Ben Barba with his solicitor Campbell MacCallum arrive at Mackay Magistrates Court. Picture: Janessa Ekert
