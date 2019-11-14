Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bushfires
Bushfires
News

Former QFES commissioner to address bushfire forum

Matthew Newton
by
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Lee Johnson hopes this evening's bushfire forum will raise people's awareness of the changing bushfire seasons.

Mr Johnson is one of several speakers taking part at the Toowoomba Escarpment Bushfire Forum at Toowoomba TAFE tonight. 

He said that with the changing climate, Australia was experiencing more periods of higher bushfire intensity - and people needed to be prepared. 

"Bushfire hasn't been traditionally Queensland's number one natural hazard. That's starting very much to change," he said. 

Mr Johnson was a Commissioner with QFES for 13 years and is a member of the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action Group. 

The forum will also hear from USQ Senior Lecturer Dr Barbara Ryan, town planner Adam Cowell, and QFES safety staff. 

The forum will take place at the A Block lecture theatre at Toowoomba TAFE from 6-8pm. 

More Stories

Show More
bushfire escarpment mount lofty toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rains stave off water restrictions

        premium_icon Rains stave off water restrictions

        Weather This month’s rain has saved thousands of southeast households from tough water restrictions which dictate the day of the week you can water your lawn.

        Smashed windows a cause for concern

        premium_icon Smashed windows a cause for concern

        Crime Multiple cases of broken windows were reported to Kingaroy police this week.

        Chef’s weight loss success inspires fresh course

        premium_icon Chef’s weight loss success inspires fresh course

        Easy Eating South Burnett to be the first to host classes based on this healthy food trend.

        Rainfall blesses Paradise

        premium_icon Rainfall blesses Paradise

        News One of the region’s largest dams is filling up fast, according to water service...