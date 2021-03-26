Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Former Qld minister charged with indecent treatment of girls

by Vanessa Marsh
26th Mar 2021 9:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A former Queensland MP and minister has sensationally been charged with the indecent treatment of young girls.

Trevor John Perrett, now 79, has been slapped with 25 charges including eight counts of indecent treatment of girls under 16 and 16 offences of indecent treatment of girls under 17.

The offences were allegedly committed between December 31, 1974 and January 1, 1977.

It is unknown whether the allegations relate to one victim or more.

 

Former Member for Barambah and Minister for Primary Industries, Fisheries and Forestry Trevor Perrett.
Former Member for Barambah and Minister for Primary Industries, Fisheries and Forestry Trevor Perrett.

 

Perrett was the Member for Barambah for 10 years from 1988 to 1998.

He was the Minister for Primary Industries, Fisheries and Forestry from 1996 to 1998 in the government of Premier Rob Borbidge.

His 10-year run as an MP ended in 1998 when he was defeated by One Nation candidate Dorothy Pratt.

He is due to face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as Former Qld minister charged with indecent treatment of girls

More Stories

Show More
court crime former qld minister indecent treatment of young girls sexual abuse allegations trevor john perrett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Remembering Hemi: The club no family wants to join

        Premium Content Remembering Hemi: The club no family wants to join

        News It’s six years since Hemi Goodwin-Burke died at the hands of his babysitter but his family continue to tirelessly fight for the voiceless and their families.

        New rural officer’s goal to learn ropes for OIC position

        Premium Content New rural officer’s goal to learn ropes for OIC position

        Community The newest addition to the Toogoolawah police station has in his first week seen...

        South Burnett groups to share in $385K funding boost

        Premium Content South Burnett groups to share in $385K funding boost

        Community Seventeen South Burnett community groups will share in almost $385,000 in...

        Toddler tragically killed after being hit by car in Yarraman

        Premium Content Toddler tragically killed after being hit by car in Yarraman

        News A town is in mourning after a toddler was tragically struck down by a reversing car...