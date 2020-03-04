Former RSL boss pleads guilty to assault

Former Maryborough RSL Sub-branch president George Mellick pleaded guilty to assaulting a war veteran on Remembrance Day last year. Photo: File.

Former Maryborough RSL Sub-branch president George Mellick pleaded guilty to assaulting a war veteran on Remembrance Day last year. Photo: File.

FORMER Maryborough RSL Sub-branch president George Mellick has pleaded guilty to assaulting another veteran on Remembrance Day last year.

But magistrate Terry Duroux did not go as far as recording a conviction against Mellick or punishing him.

Allegations against Mellick, 71, stemmed from a confrontation with Vietnam War veteran Gary Conyers on the smoking deck of the RSL club on November 11.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Mr Conyers went to the deck and told Mellick he was not a real veteran.

"The defendant then left the area before returning and grabbed the complainant's tie," he said.

Sen-Constable Selvadurai did not have a criminal history to hand up.

Defence lawyer Travis George said both men were aged in their 70s.

Mr George said his client was a veteran and served in the Royal Australian Air Force for 21 years.

"The two men are from opposing factions within the RSL and tensions were high around that time," he said.

Mr George argued the extent of the assault was Mellick grabbing the complainant's tie and pushing it upwards.

He said it was relevant the complainant approached his client first.

Mr Duroux said it was unfortunate the incident happened on Remembrance Day when people should be honouring fallen war heroes.

Mr Duroux said he was reasonably confident he would never see Mellick inside a courtroom again.

"Without proceeding to conviction you will be absolutely discharged," Mr Duroux said.