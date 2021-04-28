Former SBRC councillor‘s harassment case sparks policy review

Following a ruling that a former councillor had engaged in misconduct, a Burnett Council has confirmed it is reviewing its code of conduct and employee training.

South Burnett Regional Council has confirmed it is reviewing its sexual assault training in light of a recent finding by the Councillor Conduct Tribunal.

Former South Burnett Regional councillor Terry Fleischfresser was last month formally reprimanded by the Councillor Conduct Tribunal after “humiliating” a woman, when he grabbed her around the hips and ”growled” in her ear during a council-run citizenship ceremony in 2019.

The Councillor Conduct Tribunal (CCT) found the former councillor engaged in misconduct when he touched a woman in an “unwanted and unwarranted manner”.

The council has since responded to questions from the South Burnett Times, confirming it is reviewing its policies.

“South Burnett Regional Council has taken and will continue to take an approach of ‘positive duty to prevent harassment’ whereby internal inductions and refresher training meets reasonable and proportionate measures to eliminate sex discrimination, sexual harassment and victimisation, as far as possible,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also confirmed the council had policies and procedures that “reference discrimination, bullying and harassment and Equal Employment Opportunity”.

“Council provides a confidential employee assistance program where employees and their families can assess support and advice, should they feel that they are unable to discuss such matters with their supervisor or management,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the council regularly reviews its policies and is currently reviewing its Employee Code of Conduct.

“Council is taking this opportunity to review current training to ensure an early intervention and general deterrence / preventive culture is supported and promoted.”

