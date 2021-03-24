Former South Burnett councillor reprimanded for touching woman

A former South Burnett councillor has been formally reprimanded for grabbing female employee around the waist and “growling” in her ear. File Photo.

Former South Burnett Regional councillor Terry Fleischfresser has been formally reprimanded by the Office of the Independent Assessor after “humiliating” a woman, publicly grabbing her around the hips and “growling” in her ear.

The Councillor Conduct Tribunal (CCT) found the former councillor engaged in misconduct when he touched a woman in an “unwanted and unwarranted manner”.

According to a statement issued by the OIA, the tribunal found there were two instances in which the former Councillor placed his hands on the woman’s waist or leg at a citizenship ceremony in 2019 at council chambers, and also that he made a noise in her ear during one of the interactions.

Denying the claims, Mr Fleischfresser presented a different version of events, however the tribunal found the woman’s allegations were supported by eyewitnesses.

“Mr Fleischfresser’s attempts to justify or excuse his behaviour as an expression of affection or friendship were inappropriate, and that his unethical behaviour constituted a breach of the trust placed in him as a councillor,” Independent Assessor Kathleen Florian said.

After reviewing the allegation, Ms Florian said the former councillor was “reprimanded to serve as a public condemnation of such conduct by an elected official, and in the hope that future councillors would observe higher standards of behaviour.”

In issuing the order, the tribunal said it took into account the former councillor “did not seek a full oral hearing, sparing the woman from having to recount the allegations, and saving the CCT and the local government significant time and money”.

According to the tribunal’s summary of decision and reasons, the misconduct occurred at a citizenship ceremony at council chambers on August 21, 2019.

The report stated during the ceremony, the complainant was standing along the wall of the Council Chambers when the former councillor joined her.

“Following a verbal exchange between the councillor and Ms X, the councillor put his left arm around Ms X’s waist and his hand on her lower hip area, then pulled her into him sideways causing their hips to bump together several times,” the report states.

As the female employee was attempting to leave the Council Chambers, Mr Fleischfresser placed his hands around her waist and pulled her back toward himself in a “subtle thrusting motion three or four times”.

He has then come up close behind her and made a noise in her ear, which witnesses described as a grunt or a growl.

According to the report, the tribunal considered the councillor’s prior disciplinary history, including two previous complaints which he likewise denied.

Since Mr Fleischfresser is no longer a councillor, the tribunal is limited to the disciplinary action they can take.

A SBRC spokesman told the South Burnett Times “the Council participates fully with all agencies including the Office of the Independent Assessor, Crime and Corruption Commission and through these agencies the Councillor Conduct Tribunal.”

“Council is unable to comment regarding an individual complaint but refers to all complaints received of inappropriate behaviour, misconduct or corruption to these independent authorities, and assists under their direction, through any investigation process to the eventual outcome,“ the spokesman said.

“The decisions involving councillors are posted on the council website.

“Where a complaint has been referred and dismissed the Councillor is not named.

“Where a complaint is upheld the result is published which may include naming the Councillor involved.

“Council will also conduct its activities in accordance with Council’s ‘Councillor Conduct Complaint Investigation Policy’ which is available on Council’s website.”

Mr Fleischfresser has been contacted for comment.