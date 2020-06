FOUND: Kingaroy detectives are seeking public assistance to find the owner of this bag and necklace (PHOTO: QPS)

KINGAROY detectives are seeking public assistance to identify the owner of the property found.

Police seized the jewellery and bag late last year and are searching for the owner.

If you are able to assist, police contact Police link on 131 444 and reference QP1900973301.

Proof of ownership will be required before the items are released.