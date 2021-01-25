FOUND: Missing man’s extraordinary story of survival

Robert Weber, who went missing from Kilkivan nearly three weeks ago, was located safe and sound by a property owner.

Missing man, Robert Weber, was located Sunday morning (January 24) near a dam by a property owner, nearly three weeks after being reported missing from the Kilkivan Hotel.

Mr Weber’s vehicle had reportedly become bogged on a road he was unfamiliar with and remained at his car with his dog for three days before running out of water.

He left on foot and became lost and remained at a dam where he survived by sleeping on the ground, drinking dam water and eating mushrooms. The dog has not been located.

Mr Weber was transported to hospital suffering exposure to the elements but was otherwise safe and well.

Police called off their search for the 58-year-old Narangba man after a week of searching dense bushland, rivers, dams and steep terrain during wet conditions in the Kilkivan area.

Police would like to extend their gratitude to members of the community who assisted.