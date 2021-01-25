Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Robert Weber, who went missing from Kilkivan nearly three weeks ago, was located safe and sound by a property owner.
Robert Weber, who went missing from Kilkivan nearly three weeks ago, was located safe and sound by a property owner.
Breaking

FOUND: Missing man’s extraordinary story of survival

Holly Cormack
25th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Missing man, Robert Weber, was located Sunday morning (January 24) near a dam by a property owner, nearly three weeks after being reported missing from the Kilkivan Hotel.

Mr Weber’s vehicle had reportedly become bogged on a road he was unfamiliar with and remained at his car with his dog for three days before running out of water.

He left on foot and became lost and remained at a dam where he survived by sleeping on the ground, drinking dam water and eating mushrooms. The dog has not been located.

Mr Weber was transported to hospital suffering exposure to the elements but was otherwise safe and well.

Police called off their search for the 58-year-old Narangba man after a week of searching dense bushland, rivers, dams and steep terrain during wet conditions in the Kilkivan area.

Police would like to extend their gratitude to members of the community who assisted.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ABC’s Australia Day language slammed as ‘divisive’

        Premium Content ABC’s Australia Day language slammed as ‘divisive’

        News Aboriginal community leader Warren Mundine says an ABC staff memo mentioning the phrase “Invasion Day” relating to January 26 will divide the country.

        Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        Premium Content Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        News “The aged care regulator is a toothless tiger..."

        Queensland’s most dangerous crime hours revealed

        Premium Content Queensland’s most dangerous crime hours revealed

        Crime Not just thieves who get busy on the weekends.

        ‘Very frustrating’: PM gets impatient with Premier

        Premium Content ‘Very frustrating’: PM gets impatient with Premier

        News “These things have to move more quickly that they have done.”