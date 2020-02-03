FOUR BUSTS: Cops continue to crack down on drug crime
JANUARY was a particularly busy month for the Kingaroy Police Station with officers responding to a variety of offences between January 20 and 26 included four drug related offences.
At 1.30pm on Tuesday, January 21 police executed a search warrant at a Lankowskis Road address.
A 38-year-old Kingaroy man was found in possession of marijuana and drug utensils.
The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 10, charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.
At 11.30am on Thursday, January 23 police executed a search warrant at a Prince St address, locating marijuana and drug utensils there.
A 28-year-old Kingaroy man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 10 charged with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.
At 12.40pm on Thursday, January 23 a 26-year-old Kingaroy woman was found in possession of amphetamine, marijuana and drug utensils after police executed a search warrant at a James St address.
The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 10 charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and three charges of possessing drug utensils.