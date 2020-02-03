Menu
BUSTED: Officers from the Kingaroy Police Station have managed to locate and apprehend four local residents for drug related offences. Picture: Brendan Radke.
News

FOUR BUSTS: Cops continue to crack down on drug crime

Kate McCormack
3rd Feb 2020 11:10 AM
JANUARY was a particularly busy month for the Kingaroy Police Station with officers responding to a variety of offences between January 20 and 26 included four drug related offences.

At 1.30pm on Tuesday, January 21 police executed a search warrant at a Lankowskis Road address.

A 38-year-old Kingaroy man was found in possession of marijuana and drug utensils.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 10, charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

At 11.30am on Thursday, January 23 police executed a search warrant at a Prince St address, locating marijuana and drug utensils there.

A 28-year-old Kingaroy man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 10 charged with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

At 12.40pm on Thursday, January 23 a 26-year-old Kingaroy woman was found in possession of amphetamine, marijuana and drug utensils after police executed a search warrant at a James St address.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 10 charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and three charges of possessing drug utensils.

South Burnett

