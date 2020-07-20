Menu
Four people have been charged with drink or drug related traffic incidents. (Picture: File)
Crime

Four charged following Burnett RBT blitz

Tristan Evert
20th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
OFFICERS from Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai conducted 325 random breath tests between

July 10 to July 17, charging four people with drug or alcohol related traffic offences.

July 10

A 21-year old Murgon man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

At about 8:30pm, police intercepted a vehicle on Lamb Street for a license check.

Police searched the man and allegedly found him in possession of dangerous drugs.

He will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 25

July 11

A 28-year-old Cherbourg man has been charged with driving over the alcohol limit and driving a car without a license.

At about 7:35pm, police intercepted a vehicle on Stan Mickelo Drive in Cherbourg for a roadside breath test.

Police checks revealed the man was allegedly over the alcohol limit and driving unlicensed at the time.

He will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 4.

Jul 12

A 58-year-old Cherbourg man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

At about 5:45pm, police intercepted a car on Lamb Street to conduct a roadside breath test.

As a result of this and a further test, the man will appear in Cherbourg Magistrates Court on August 12.

July 13

A 66-year-old Murgon man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

At about 7:05pm, police intercepted a vehicle to conduct a road side breath test.

The man allegedly blew over the alcohol limit and as a result will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 4.

cherbroug police murgon police south burnett crime wondai police
South Burnett

