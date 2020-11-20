Menu
Four will face Murgon court charged with stealing a box trailer and motorbike from two Wooroolin properties in the early hours of Thursday. File Photo.
Crime

Four charged in double vehicle theft at Wooroolin

Holly Cormack
20th Nov 2020 4:30 PM
FOUR men will face Murgon court after CCTV allegedly captured them stealing a box trailer and motorbike from two Wooroolin homes yesterday morning (November 19).

Police will allege the four offenders stole a box trailer, attaching it to their vehicle at Wooroolin, before moving onto a second address where they allegedly cut open a fence and took a blue Yamaha YZF250 off road motorbike.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Murgon property at about 8.30 Am this morning and recovered the stolen property.

Police used CCTV from neighbouring towns to assist in confirming the identification of the suspects.

A 28-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court today charged with wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, break and enter and other drug related offences.

A 30-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court today charged with wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, breach of bail, break and enter, unlicensed driving, failing to wear a motorbike helmet, and unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

A 39-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8, charged with wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and break and enter.

A 25-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8, charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and break and enter.

murgon magistrate court vehicle theft south burnett
South Burnett

