Four persons have been charged with drugs and weapons offences after police located a range of illegal items at a Booie address. File Photo.
Crime

Four charged in weapons bust, throwing knives, rifle seized

Holly Cormack
23rd Feb 2021 6:00 AM
A joint operation conducted by Nanango, Blackbutt and Kingaroy police located an assortment of drugs and weapons, including amphetamines, nunchucks and a rifle.

Police executed a search warrant at a Booie address, seizing quantities of amphetamine and cannabis, as well as drug utensils.

Officers also seized a number of prohibited weapons including nunchaku, throwing knives, an expandable baton and an unregistered rim-fire rifle with silencer.

Four persons have been charged with drugs and weapons offences and are due to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court.

Anyone with information relating to the possession and supply of drugs in the South Burnett are encouraged to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

blackbutt police drug possession kingaroy police nanango police weapons act south burnett
South Burnett

