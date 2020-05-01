Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four Defence personnel infected with COVID-19 have been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital this morning.
Four Defence personnel infected with COVID-19 have been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital this morning.
Health

Four COVID-19 infected Defence personnel taken to RDH

by NATASHA EMECK
1st May 2020 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR Australian Defence Force personnel, who tested positive for coronavirus while serving in the Middle East, have been flown into Darwin this morning.

NT Airports has been advised that four passengers on board an Australian Defence Force charter flight that landed at Darwin International Airport this morning have tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers were Australian Defence Force personnel returning from the Middle East region.

The passengers were transported directly from the plane by the Australian Defence Force and did not pass through the airport terminal.

coronaviruspromo

 

They were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital for initial assessment.

The Australian Defence Force worked with the NT Government to transport passengers to appropriate accommodation.

Defence said it started testing personnel for the virus after local contractors were diagnosed with COVID-19.

All four people are believed to be asymptomatic.

Originally published as Four COVID-19 infected Defence personnel taken to RDH

More Stories

adf coronavirus quarantine testing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRUG BUST: Four charged, $420k of drugs seized

        premium_icon DRUG BUST: Four charged, $420k of drugs seized

        Crime Four people were charged with eight offences as part of the operation.

        PICS: All turbines completed at Coopers Gap wind farm

        premium_icon PICS: All turbines completed at Coopers Gap wind farm

        News Starting back in 2018, over 1200 components were moved more than 300 kilometres to...

        TASTE OF FREEDOM: How locals can make the most of it

        premium_icon TASTE OF FREEDOM: How locals can make the most of it

        News As of May 2 locals can go fishing and boating, and Kingaroy’s BCF is here to help.

        Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        premium_icon Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        Crime Revealed: Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits