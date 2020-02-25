Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
News

Four critical as crash shuts Bruce Highway

Ashley Pillhofer
25th Feb 2020 6:52 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway is closed south of Mackay after a serious crash at Carmila.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 4am where a truck and vehicle collided.

It is understood the vehicles involved were a B-double truck and a camper van, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said. 

A rescue helicopter has landed at the Ilbilbie Roadhouse where four critical patients are being assessed by paramedics.

A statement from RACQ CQ Rescue said it would transport one patient. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews cut one person from the van just after 6am.

A QFES spokeswoman said that person was now free, but still in the vehicle.

Police say the road will remain closed for a number of hours and that motorists should expect delays.

The Forensic Crash Unit has attended. 

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway bruce highway closed bruce highway crash mackay crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for crackdown on 'disgusting' potentially deadly high

        premium_icon Calls for crackdown on 'disgusting' potentially deadly high

        Health Health professionals are calling for an immediate crackdown on the sale of "nangs", which young people are using for a "cheap" and potentially fatal high.

        Qld Health confirms no cases of coronavirus in Burnett

        premium_icon Qld Health confirms no cases of coronavirus in Burnett

        News Office of Fair Trading sends financial warning to travellers entering affected...

        Gallery gasps as magistrate hands down $6K fine

        premium_icon Gallery gasps as magistrate hands down $6K fine

        News The Kingaroy Magistrates Court public gallery gasped when a 28-year-old man...

        Runaway car thief crashes his way into court

        premium_icon Runaway car thief crashes his way into court

        News Serial car nabber lands himself in custody after attempting to make a run for it in...