Crime

Four more teens charged in murder of Gold Coast 17-year-old

by Patrick Billings
18th Dec 2019 11:51 AM
POLICE have charged four more teenage boys with murder over the fatal stabbing of Jack Beasley in Surfers Paradise on Friday.

Police investigations have led detectives to charge a 17-year-old Kingston boy, a 16-year-old Upper Coomera boy and a 16-year-old Waterford boy with murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Teenage boy dead after Gold Coast fight

Police charge 15-year-old Waterford boy over stabbing

An 18-year-old Beenleigh teenager has also been charged with murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Jack Beasley died outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture Facebook
Jack Beasley died outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture Facebook Facebook

They are all due to appear before a magistrate in Beenleigh today.

On Sunday, about 7.15pm, police charged a 15-year-old Waterford boy with murder and acting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The alleged stabbing occurred about 8.10pm last Friday night on Surfers Paradise Boulevard, when two groups became involved in an altercation.

The scene of a stabbing outside IGA, Paradise Towers, Gold Coast. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
The scene of a stabbing outside IGA, Paradise Towers, Gold Coast. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

During the altercation, Mr Beasley, 17, and another 17-year-old boy were stabbed in the chest.

Both were transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital where Mr Beasley, of Parkwood, passed away.

The other boy, from Pacific Pines, received treatment for stab wounds to his chest and back and is still recovering in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Flowers, hand written notes and other items left by the friends of murder victim Jack Beasley at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Flowers, hand written notes and other items left by the friends of murder victim Jack Beasley at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

