Four snakes stolen in daring burglary

Daring burglars have stolen four live snakes from a home southwest of Melbourne.

Police said the unknown offenders broke into a house at Bannockburn sometime between 6am on December 12 and 4.30pm on December 13.

Leading Senior Constable Rohan Imms said the offenders stole four snakes described as "distinctive" from the Garonne Drive, as well as war medals, electrical goods, motorbike equipment and a white 2012 Land Rover Discovery.

He said no one was home at the time of the burglary and the goods were still yet to be recovered, including the Land Rover with registration ZBC857.

One of the snakes stolen during a burglary in Bannockburn on December 12.

The four snakes were stolen on December 12 or 13.

Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit detectives have released images of the medals, snakes and car in the hope someone recognises them and can assist police.

Any witnesses or anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

War medals were also taken from the Bannockburn house.

