Four South Burnett cricketers that turned professional

THE SOUTH Burnett has been a strong cricketing region for decades, with several players going to on to play for both Queensland and Australia.

Here is four cricketers that have made it on the big stage.

1. Matthew Hayden

Born in Kingaroy, Matthew Hayden went on to become one of Australia’s most damaging batsmen.

He holds the record for the most test runs scored by an Aussie batsmen when he smashed 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003, hitting 38 fours and 11 sixes.

Over the span of his 15 year career for Australia, Hayden played 103 tests, 161 one day internationals and 295 first class matches.

Hayden hit 8625 test runs, 13,324 one day runs and 24,603 first class runs, retiring in 2012 with a test average of 50.7.

In 2017 Hayden was inducted into the Cricket Australia Hall of Fame.

Carl Rackemann played 12 tests for Australia, taking 39 wickets. (Picture: File)

2. Carl Rackemann

The Wondai junior played his first games in the South Burnett before making his first Wide Bay representative sides in U13s.

Rackemann played for Wide Bay right through school, however was never selected to play for Queensland until much later in life.

He played for the Queensland Colts U23s and from there played his first Sheffield Shield match for Queensland.

Rackemann went on to play 12 test and 51 one day internationals for Australia.

He took 39 test wickets and 82 one day international wickets, with his best figures 6/68.

On one occasion he demolished Pakistan taking 11 wickets in the 1983-84 season.

Holly Ferling played junior cricket in Kingaroy, taking a hat-trick from her first three deliveries in the A grade mens competition. (Picture: File)

3 Holly Ferling

Another Kingaroy cricketer who has made it on the big stage.

Holly Ferling made a name for herself in the South Burnett competition when she bowled a hat-trick off three balls in her first A grade mens game at the age of 14.

After several standout performances, Ferling was added to the Queensland Fires rookie list at 14.

After a dominant performance in the U18 Queensland national championship in 2011-12, Ferling joined the Australia A Women’s team for their tour of New Zealand in early 2012.

In her debut domestic season Ferling earned a place in the Women’s National Cricket League 50-over Team of the Year and she was selected in the squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup in India in 2013.

Aged 17, Ferling announced herself on the international stage, taking 2-10 from three overs in Australia’s opening match of the tournament. She went on to take nine wickets during the World Cup and was named 12th in the Team of the Tournament.

Ferling helped Australia reclaim the Ashes from England in mid-2015.

In 2018, Ferling made the move from Brisbane to Melbourne, signing on with the Melbourne Stars

4. Eddie Gilbert

On November 6, in a Sheffield Shield match against Queensland, Sir Donald Bradman recalled facing five of the fastest balls he had ever faced.

Three years after making his test debut and breaking records on the 1930 Ashes tour, Bradman was dismissed for a duck at the hand of Gilbert.

Eddie Gilbert was an indigenous fast bowler who was taken from his home near Woodford at the age of three as part of a government policy on aboriginal people.

He grew up on farms while living in the Barambah Aboriginal reserve, now known as Cherbourg.

Gilbert was selected to represent Queensland after rising through the ranks as a colt, quickly making his mark on the competition.

He is most well known for his seven deliveries against New South Wales in 1931, bowling both the openers for ducks, which included Bradman.

Gilbert went on to play 19 Shield matches, bowling 73 wickets for an average of 29.75.

He took a further 14 wickets in Queensland matches against touring West Indies and South African sides.

Courtney Sippel in the first grade cricket game between Valley and Western Suburbs at Allan Border Field. (Picture: Richard Walker)

One to keep an eye on – Courtney Sippel

Courtney Sippel continues to stand out as one of Queensland Cricket’s strongest emerging talents after debuting for the Brisbane Heat last year.

Originally from the South Burnett, the 18-year-old has an U18 national T20 championship and a Katherine Raymond Shield under her belt.

The Heat have re-signed the rising star ahead of the 2020 season.