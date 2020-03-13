Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RAISING AWARENESS: Nicole Armstrong wants to create awareness in the community for other farmers purchasing hay from interstate sources. (Laura Blackmore).
RAISING AWARENESS: Nicole Armstrong wants to create awareness in the community for other farmers purchasing hay from interstate sources. (Laura Blackmore).
Crime

FRAUD: Burnett horse breeder one step closer to justice

Laura Blackmore
13th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE’S still no good news for Wondai horse breeder, Nicole Armstrong, who lost $9000 in an interstate fraud case earlier this year.

According to Rural Crime NSW Police Force, they arrested a 27-year-old Villawood man on 20 hay related fraud charges on January 23, 2020.

Mrs Armstrong said the only good thing to come out of the whole situation was that fraudulent behaviour was becoming less tolerated.

“We weren’t the first people he did it to,” Mrs Armstrong said.

“There was another lady before us, but she didn’t report it.

“I am glad we have been able to shine a light on it.

“The banks aren’t interested in getting our money back so now we are are waiting on a verdict from the court.”

State rural crime co-ordinator, detective inspector Cameron Whiteside, said the Rural Crime Prevention team continued to have a zero tolerance against those who thought it was okay to take advantage of our farmers.

“Strike Force Woden highlights our commitment to disrupt rural crime offenders that prey upon regional, rural and remote New South Wales,” Insp Whiteside said.

The man remains in custody with bail refused and is next due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Friday, April 17.

If you are a victim of rural crime, report it to your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Wondai horse breeder Nicole Armstrong with her beloved horses who she was buying the hay for at a Gympie Horse and Rodeo Association meet. Photo: Contributed
Wondai horse breeder Nicole Armstrong with her beloved horses who she was buying the hay for at a Gympie Horse and Rodeo Association meet. Photo: Contributed
business fraud fraud allegations hay scam nicole armstrong scam warning
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CORONAVIRUS: ‘If I get it, I’m dead’

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: ‘If I get it, I’m dead’

        Health A Kingaroy man is suddenly fearing for his own life after finding out there is a confirmed case of coronavirus in the South Burnett.

        • 13th Mar 2020 1:25 PM
        CONFIRMED: Coronavirus case in South Burnett region

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Coronavirus case in South Burnett region

        Health There are currently 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in...

        Committee makes big decision ahead of weekend show

        premium_icon Committee makes big decision ahead of weekend show

        News A quick decision has had to be made in Murgon following the recent local...

        • 13th Mar 2020 1:13 PM
        How you can speak to a real doctor, right now

        premium_icon How you can speak to a real doctor, right now

        Health IMAGINE if you could see a real doctor, right now using your phone?