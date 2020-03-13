FRAUD: Burnett horse breeder one step closer to justice

RAISING AWARENESS: Nicole Armstrong wants to create awareness in the community for other farmers purchasing hay from interstate sources. (Laura Blackmore).

THERE’S still no good news for Wondai horse breeder, Nicole Armstrong, who lost $9000 in an interstate fraud case earlier this year.

According to Rural Crime NSW Police Force, they arrested a 27-year-old Villawood man on 20 hay related fraud charges on January 23, 2020.

Mrs Armstrong said the only good thing to come out of the whole situation was that fraudulent behaviour was becoming less tolerated.

“We weren’t the first people he did it to,” Mrs Armstrong said.

“There was another lady before us, but she didn’t report it.

“I am glad we have been able to shine a light on it.

“The banks aren’t interested in getting our money back so now we are are waiting on a verdict from the court.”

State rural crime co-ordinator, detective inspector Cameron Whiteside, said the Rural Crime Prevention team continued to have a zero tolerance against those who thought it was okay to take advantage of our farmers.

“Strike Force Woden highlights our commitment to disrupt rural crime offenders that prey upon regional, rural and remote New South Wales,” Insp Whiteside said.

The man remains in custody with bail refused and is next due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Friday, April 17.

If you are a victim of rural crime, report it to your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.