Fraudster scams 80-year-old in lucrative card ploy

FRAUDSTER: An elderly South Burnett woman has had her debit card stolen after a man in his late 20s pretended to be a bank representative. Photo: File.

AN ELDERLY South Burnett woman has been the victim of a lucrative debit card scam.

Kingaroy Police are investigating the theft of a debit card from an 80-year-old woman in Doonkuna St after a man in his late 20s posed as a bank representative and stole her debit card.

“The woman received a phone call telling her the chip in her bank card need to be replaced,” a Kingaroy Police Station spokesman said.

“A short time later a 25-30 year old male arrived at her address and said he would return the card the next day.

“The offender subsequently attempted to use the card in Brisbane the following day to buy jewellery but the transaction was declined.”

Investigations are continuing.

If you have heard of a similar occurrence taking place, contact the Kingaroy Police Station on 4160 4900 or Policelink on 131 444.