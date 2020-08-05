Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime plan
Crime plan
Breaking

Frecklington slams alleged South Burnett border liars

Tristan Evert
5th Aug 2020 12:45 PM | Updated: 1:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MEMBER for Nanango Deb Frecklington has responded to police arresting two people in Nanango for allegedly providing false information on their declaration forms, slamming the pair for their actions.

Mrs Frecklington said people who make false declarations are risking the lives and livelihoods of Queenslanders.

"It's completely unacceptable that these people have broken the rules and put our South Burnett community at risk," MP Frecklington said.

"The gaps in enforcement have put Queenslanders' lives and livelihoods at risk.

"We can't risk a second wave.

Mrs Frecklington said the LNP supports stronger action on borders to protect communities like the South Burnett.

"Yesterday I called for a mandatory maximum penalties for those who deliberately break the rules," she said.

"In recent weeks it has become clear that the Palaszczuk Labor Government's honour system at the border was not working."

READ MORE

Couple busted in South Burnett for false border declaration

deb freklington member for nanango deb frecklington south burnett coronavirus
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple busted in South Burnett for false border declaration

        Premium Content Couple busted in South Burnett for false border declaration

        News TWO people in the South Burnett were charged for allegedly lying on border declaration forms after returning from a COVID-19 hot spot.

        Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        Premium Content Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        News ‘Deliberate act’: Man flies into Qld via ACT from NSW hotspot

        Weekend break-in leaves community health service shattered

        Premium Content Weekend break-in leaves community health service shattered

        Crime CRAICCHS is back in business after a messy break-in forced them to close.

        Disturbing 49 fines for ‘life endangering’ traffic offences

        Premium Content Disturbing 49 fines for ‘life endangering’ traffic offences

        Crime POLICE warn traffic offences, mainly speeding, are on the rise.