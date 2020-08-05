Frecklington slams alleged South Burnett border liars

MEMBER for Nanango Deb Frecklington has responded to police arresting two people in Nanango for allegedly providing false information on their declaration forms, slamming the pair for their actions.

Mrs Frecklington said people who make false declarations are risking the lives and livelihoods of Queenslanders.

"It's completely unacceptable that these people have broken the rules and put our South Burnett community at risk," MP Frecklington said.

"The gaps in enforcement have put Queenslanders' lives and livelihoods at risk.

"We can't risk a second wave.

Mrs Frecklington said the LNP supports stronger action on borders to protect communities like the South Burnett.

"Yesterday I called for a mandatory maximum penalties for those who deliberately break the rules," she said.

"In recent weeks it has become clear that the Palaszczuk Labor Government's honour system at the border was not working."

