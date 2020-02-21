FREE EVENT: Empowering women to be safe on our roads

WOMEN of all ages will have the opportunity to be empowered and equipped when it comes to road safety.

Kingaroy Police, Kingaroy Neighbourhood Watch and the Bill Hull Car Centre will be joining forces on Tuesday, March 10 for an ‘Under the Bonnet’ night.

This will mark International Women’s Day and will run at the Bill Hull Car Centre in Kingaroy.

The free workshop will be empowering female drivers of all ages and give them experience to learn about personal safety, road safety and car maintenance.

The event will include how to correctly change a tyre and check oil levels.

It will run from 5.30pm to 8pm at the centre on the corner of Kingaroy St and Avoca St, Kingaroy.

To book a place contact the Bill Hull Car Centre on 4162 2833 or sales@billhull.com.au.