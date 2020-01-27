Free forum to provide drought feeding advice

Learn more about the best practice of feeding livestock during drought conditions at the free forum. Picture: File

WHILE recent rainfall has provided a great relief for many landholders across the South Burnett, unfortunately there’s no telling how soon some graziers will be back to hand feeding if and when dry conditions return.

To help the region’s farmers, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is hosting a free public forum at the Town Common Hall on Oliver Bond St in Kingaroy this Saturday, February 1 to provide advice about how to best feed and care for animals in drought to ensure their welfare.

There can be a number of tough decisions to make during ongoing periods of drought as the dry conditions affect pastures and water supplies.

The majority of the forum will touch on four major topics, including understanding your duty of care for animals, the best practice advice about feeding livestock in a drought, the decisions you will need to consider for the future of your livestock and how to access support and assistance.

The forum will run from 9am–12.30pm. It is free for all participants and catering will be provided.

Speakers will also be available after the forum to provide one-on-one advice.

No farm is too big or too small — these sessions are suitable for anyone, including landholders with smaller properties and hobby farmers who keep cattle, horses, goats or sheep.

For catering purposes, DAF has requested all attendees RSVP via the eventbrite page.

After the forum morning tea will be provided and presenters will be available until 1.30pm to answer any questions. Visit the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries website to register your attendance or call 13 25 23 for more information.