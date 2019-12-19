Free fun at Nanango Family Christmas Carnival

HEAD ALONG: Santa will be in town for the Nanango Christmas carnival. Picture: Claudia Williams

DODGEM cars, a slippery slide and a visit from Santa will be just the start of the free family fun at Nanango's Christmas Carnival.

Event organiser Terry Mackrell said Friday night would be a lot of fun.

"The best part about the whole thing is seeing the kids when Santa comes in," he said.

Nanango Family Christmas Carnival will kick off at Pioneer Park from 5pm.

"It's one of those events on the calendar that people look forward to," Mr Mackrell said.

All the rides and activities will be free thanks to the support from Heritage Bank, South Burnett Regional Council and Nanango Tourism and Development Association.

Santa Claus will be sure to drop by the carnival.

There will also be a merry-go-round and other games like the water blaster.

Parents are encouraged to join in the fun designed for the whole family.

"It's just a little bit of community spirit for Nanango.

"There's a lot of people doing it tough and they probably can't afford to take their kids to things," Mr Mackrell said.

"The only thing people will have to pay for is food."

Families will have the option of buying food at the event, with hamburgers, sausage sizzles and snow cones on the menu.

Fellow organiser councillor Roz Frohloff said it was a great event to bring the community together.

"Everyone's suffering in the drought, in this heat, so this is just one thing to put a smile on every kid's and adult's face," she said.

South Burnett entertainer Jeff Hancox will be singing Christmas carols on the night and many community groups like Lions, Girl Guides and the Men's Shed will have stalls.

"We want all families to come, not just limited to Nanango," Mr Mackrell said.

He said the more people that attended to make the event successful, the more likely the carnival was to secure funding in 2020.