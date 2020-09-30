Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Free kids’ club sport under new proposal

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
30th Sep 2020 5:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

EVERY Queenslander under the age of 18 would have one of their club sport registration fees covered by the State Government each year under a $500 million plan by the Queensland Greens.

And the Government would pay the costs directly to clubs so families don't have to be reimbursed.

The Greens also want to give parents $150 vouchers to buy sports equipment while every club would be eligible to apply for a $10,000 grant to help upgrade facilities and recover from COVID-19.

The half a billion dollar plan would be achievable through the Greens' proposed 0.05 per cent levy on the big five banks.

Greens MP Michael Berkman, Parliament House, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Greens MP Michael Berkman, Parliament House, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Greens MP Michael Berkman said the average cost of a season of club sport was $775 per year, which means a family with three children could end up paying more than $2,000.

"A footy club can be the heart and soul of a community and it's a tragedy that kids and families miss out because they can't afford the fees," he said.

"It should be a right for every Queensland kid to play organised sport, regardless of their parents' ability to pay."

Mr Berkman said organised sport was crucial for children to get fit, make friends and learn new life skills.

"Our plan will transform hundreds of thousands of children's lives for the better, save families thousands of dollars a year, and inject hundreds of millions of dollars into communities across Queensland at a time when they desperately need it," he said.

Originally published as Free kids' club sport under new proposal

More Stories

greens kids club sport politics queensland election 2020 sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        Premium Content Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        News DAPHNE Fancutt changed the game of tennis on and off the court, inspiring and shaping some of Australia’s top athletes.

        TOP 15: Burnett’s biggest sporting moments of 2020 so far

        Premium Content TOP 15: Burnett’s biggest sporting moments of 2020 so far

        Sport FROM hole in ones to virtual car races, it has been a strange year of sport in the...

        OPINION: Slow drivers are another major road risk

        Premium Content OPINION: Slow drivers are another major road risk

        Opinion Driving under the speed limit is just as dangerous as it is to drive over it.

        Mustangs youngsters claim third place at Kirk Reynoldson Cup

        Premium Content Mustangs youngsters claim third place at Kirk Reynoldson Cup

        Rugby League A team of Murgon Mustangs travelled to Wandoan, walking away with 3rd place and a...