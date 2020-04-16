FREE ONLINE LEARNING: Deb calls for Qld to follow NSW

"New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced 21 free online short courses for residents in her state and I don't want Queenslanders to fall behind," Deb Frecklington said.

QUEENSLANDERS forced to stay home during the coronavirus restrictions should be able to unlock their own skills with free online training courses, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said today.

The Member for Nanango called on the State Government to work with private training providers and TAFE to offer a range of short online training courses approved by industry.

"Coronavirus has created huge economic challenges for Queensland, but it has created opportunities too," Ms Frecklington said.

"Workers who are stuck at home right now should be given the chance to upskill through short online courses that have industry recognition and offer pathways to jobs or accreditation.

"When the lockdown ends we will need to raise productivity, and a sure-fire way of doing that is through improving the skills of our workforce.

"The right free training courses will also help people who have lost their jobs in this crisis apply for new roles when the time comes.

"New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced 21 free online short courses for residents in her state and I don't want Queenslanders to fall behind.

"I want Queenslanders to come out of this crisis stronger and ready to face the future."

Shadow Training Minister Fiona Simpson agreed.

"There are thousands of workers who may need to shift to new industries where there is still growth and that means they need access to industry-recognised skills and training," Ms Simpson said.

"The health and aged care sectors as well as mining have jobs, but they need skilled workers.

'The State Government needs to work with both private training providers, TAFE and industry to deliver these pathway courses.

"There is a danger that the private training sector will collapse in many areas unless these partnerships are formed now and viable funding pipelines are created to support local training and online delivery during travel restrictions.

"We need all hands on deck with training options if workers and businesses are to be supported.

"It needs to be a statewide program to ensure no worker, jobseeker or training organisation is left behind.

"We're calling on the Queensland Government to invest in Queenslanders."