FREE: Where to turn for mental health help in the South Burnett

Where to turn to for help in the South Burnett. Photo/File

MENTAL health has become a major issue facing the Burnett region so we‘ve put together an extensive list of places to turn to for help in the South Burnett.

PHN-funded mental health services

Services not requiring a GP referral

Beyond Blue’s NewAccess Program delivered by Lives Lived Well

Six-week program linking individuals with a mental health coach.

Can be delivered face to face or over the phone.

Anyone aged 12 years and older can access the program.

Call 1300 971 309.

Health Service Navigator delivered by RHealth

Navigation service providing information on mental health and other support services available in the South Burnett community.

Open to anyone in the community.

Call 1300 012 710 to access the service.

Social and Emotional Wellbeing Support delivered by HealthWISE

Culturally appropriate mental health support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Call 1800 931 540 to access the service.

Psychological therapies delivered by Mind Australia

Available to anyone impacted by bushfires.

Offered via telehealth.

Call 1300 286 463 to access the service.

Services requiring a GP referral

The PHN also funds a number of services to support people with mild to moderate mental health conditions that require a referral from a GP (doctor). These services include:

Psychological therapies

Provides psychological support through clinical psychologists and/or mental health occupational therapists.

Available to all ages.

Child and youth psychological therapies

Delivered face to face or over the phone.

Specifically for children and young people aged 0 – 24.

Care Coordination for children and young people

This service works with children and young people, their families, schools, employers and other health practitioners to support them in managing their mental health.

Children and young people aged 0 – 24.

Mental health nurse care and psychosocial support

Mental health nurse care offers support through a mental health nurse including clinical care co-ordination.

Available to people aged 16 years and older.

Psychosocial support offers peer support.

Available to people aged 18 years and older.

Delivered face to face and over the phone.

Available to people aged 16 years and older.

Beyond Blue’s The Way Back Support Service (referrals made through hospitals, GPs or community

mental health services)

One-on-one, non-clinical care and practical support that people can relate to following a suicide attempt.

Support is provided for up to three (3) months and targets those at the highest risk through referrals following hospital presentations.

For people aged 15 years and older.

Other local Services Include:

Your local General Practitioner

It’s always a good idea to start with your local GP, especially if you have been seeing them for a while, and trust their medical advice.

They will be able to make informed suggestions, and possibly even get you started on a mental health plan, if that‘s what you need, and want.

Christene Nissen & Associates Counselling

They offer a range of counselling services “to support you through life‘s hard times. When you need to talk, I’ll listen. Our services are directed by your needs and we aim to make you feel comfortable and at ease. There are many things I can help you with.”

They have one-on-one counselling, couples counselling, group education programs, and Employee Assistant Program services. They also offer corporate mediation and school based training for teachers.

Christene is a registered Employee Assistance Program provider, Manager Support Provider, Critical Incident Manager and a registered supervisor with the Australian Counselling Association.

You can call her to inquire about booking an appointment on 1300 012 384, or browse her website here.

UnitingCare

UnitingCare is a part of the Uniting Church and focuses on improving the health and well being of individuals, families, and communities across Queensland.

In Kingaroy they offer many counselling services and are located in Victoria St.

You can call them to inquire about booking an appointment on 4160 4600, or browse their website here.

CentaCare

CentaCare provides counselling services for families, couples, individuals, children and young people, and disability carers.

Each CentaCare counsellor has a tertiary qualification and practical experience in family and relationship counselling. Their counsellors will refer clients to other appropriate services if there are issues that are outside their field of expertise or where the issue does not fit within the guidelines of this program. As expected their counselling is confidential and aims to assist people to develop self-understanding, to explore and to resolve their issues, and to make changes in their lives.

You can call them to inquire about booking an appointment on 1300 236 822.

Lives Lived Well

The Lives Lived Well Kingaroy office offers alcohol and drug counselling services, including specific support for young people and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and families.

They also provide support and outreach services to Cherbourg and Murgon communities.

Their Kingaroy office also offers the NewAccess program, developed by Beyond Blue for help tackling life‘s pressures.

Phone counselling is available to all Queensland areas, during normal office hours, Monday to Friday. To make a phone counselling appointment call 1300 727 957.

Their office is at 95 Youngman St, Kingaroy.

Ruth Dukes Counselling & Family Therapy

Ruth Dukes is an accredited mental health nurse. She has a master in mental health nursing and an advanced diploma in counselling and family therapy. She specialises in Christian counselling.

You can call to inquire about booking an appointment on 0447 812 789.

Her office is at 6 Sonaree Drive, Kingaroy.

Laurel Place

Laurel Place offers sexual assault counselling support and information for people who have been impacted by sexual assault, either recent or historical. They are based in Murgon on Lamb St.

You can call to inquire about booking an appointment on 5482 7911.

The South Burnett Suicide Prevention Working Group

This group strives to raise awareness about mental illness, promotes resources and support services, and educates locals through information and planned events.

You can find the group on Facebook or call them on 0409 490 175.

Lifeline Australia

Lifeline is a non-profit organisation that provides free, 24-hour Telephone Crisis Support service in Australia. Volunteer crisis supporters provide suicide prevention services, mental health support and emotional assistance, not only via telephone but face-to-face and online.

Lifeline specialises in crisis support. This means if you urgently need to speak with someone and cannot wait for an appointment, a trained medical professional will be able to talk you through your feelings and offer support in the moment.

You can call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website here.

Beyond Blue Australia

Beyond Blue is an Australian independent non-profit organisation working to address issues associated with depression, suicide, anxiety disorders and other related mental disorders. All calls and chats are one-on-one with a trained mental health professional, and completely confidential.

Beyond Blue also specialises in crisis support. This means if you urgently need to speak with someone and cannot wait for an appointment, a trained medical professional will be able to talk you through your feelings and offer support in the moment.

You can call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or visit their website here.

Headspace Australia

Headspace is a national youth mental health foundation. eHeadspace provides free online and telephone support and counselling to young people 12-25 and their families and friends. If you‘re based in Australia and going through a tough time, eheadspace can help.”

You can access Headspace here.

South Burnett CTC – 4162 9000

CTC is a multifaceted, community owned, not-for-profit organisation (incorporated under the Associations Incorporation Act 1981) that continues to address the needs of disadvantaged people throughout the South Burnett and into our neighbouring communities across a wide range of programs.

CRAICCHS (Aboriginal Medical Service) – 4163 6566

CRAICCHS primary goal and purpose is to provide high quality holistic social, health and wellbeing programs to empower and Strengthen Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Individuals, families and communities of the Cherbourg and South Burnett regions.

HealthWISE – 1800 931 540

New England North West Health Ltd. (HealthWISE) is a ‘for purpose’ (not for profit), registered charity.

Their purpose is creating better health for our communities.

They provide primary health care programs and clinical services across the New England North West area of NSW and an increasing range of services and programs in the Darling Downs West Moreton and Goodiwindi regions.

Burnett Allied Care – 0458 525 787

A group of local Allied Health Professionals committed to providing sustainable high quality healthcare services throughout the Burnett region.

Nadine Hinchliff Therapy Services – 0408 369 103

A therapy based service in the South Burnett Region of Queensland in Australia, currently offering Occupational Therapy services to clients of all ages.

Darling Downs Health

Kingaroy Hospital – 4162 9200

Cherbourg Hospital – 4169 8800

DDH Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drug Service (MHAODS) is available at Kingaroy Hospital and

Cherbourg Hospital.

Through this service, they provide short-term and long-term case management to help patients with acute and complex care needs to manage their mental health.

This is supported by outreach services including consultant psychiatrist and medical officers from Toowoomba, who provide regular on-site or telehealth clinics for patients.

They also run several programs within the South Burnett region, including mental health first aid, suicide awareness and drug and alcohol programs.

Anyone concerned about their own or a loved one’s mental health should seek information and advice from their General Practitioner, Queensland Health via 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or one of Australia’s online mental health resources such as Head to Health or Beyond Blue

Help is also available over the phone through Lifeline (13 11 14), the Suicide Call Back Service (1300 659 467), Headspace (1800 650 890) or Kids Helpline (1800 551 800).

In an emergency, immediately phone triple-0 (000) or go to your nearest hospital.