Subscribe Digital Edition
Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

24th Aug 2020 6:19 AM
After a windy weekend, temperatures have dropped in Queensland this morning, with the mercury plummeting beyond zero in some areas, and the apparent temperature several degrees colder.

Temperatures are coldest on the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, with the temperature in Oakey dropping to -3.3 at 5.40pm, with an apparent temperature more than 2 degrees colder.

Dalby was sitting on 0C at the same time, with an apparent temperature of -2.5C and in Miles it was -1.3C, with an apparent temperature of -3.6.

Anyway off to an early start in Kingaroy woke up to temperatures of -2C, with an apparent temperature of -4.7C.

It was a warmer 9.7C in Brisbane, with an apparent temperature a couple of degrees cooler.

West of the city, at Amberley, it was 5.7C at 5.40am, with an apparent temperature of 3.7C.

Closer to the ocean, it was 3.2 (apparent temperature -1C) at Sunshine Coast Airport and 12.4C (7.3C) at the Gold Coast Seaway.

Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

