A French tourist was arrested overnight on a Cairns City rooftop.
Crime

French tourist’s rooftop escape ends in arrest

by Alicia Nally
30th Apr 2020 2:39 PM
Police were led on an incredible chase last night in and out of city alleyways and buildings and across rooftops before an international tourist was finally caught with a surprising package in his possession.

A 24-year-old French tourist will face six charges relating to drug possession and obstructing police following an incident involving police and emergency services in Aplin St about 9pm.

The man fled from police on foot after they attempted to speak to him.

A QFES cherry picker was used to get to the man.
"Refusing to stop for officers, he allegedly ran through a number of private properties before dumping a bag that was collected by officers," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"Police allegedly located a quantity of cannabis and cash in the bag.

"Multiple police units attended the area as the man continued to run across rooftops and in and out of buildings.

The drugs and cash allegedly found in a bag dropped by the French tourist.
"Officers managed to take the man into custody on the rooftop of an Aplin St business.

"Queensland Fire and Rescue Service assisted officers in removing the man from the roof with a cherry picker."

The man was charged with unregulated high-risk activities, trespassing, obstructing police,

possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a thing used in the commission of a crime and

possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

