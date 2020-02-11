FRESH DETAILS: Couple feared missing in Nanango floodwaters

Police are urging for more details about a couple after vehicle was found abandoned near the Nanango floddwaters.

A COUPLE is feared missing as police search near an abandoned vehicle in floodwaters near Nanango this morning.

Police are appealing for urgent public assistance after an abandoned car was found submerged in the floodwaters.

A man and woman were spotted by a driver around 8pm last night who saw them pushing a black Ford Falcon in floodwaters on the Burnett Highway near Stock Yard Creek.

The driver reported this to police.

The car was later found abandoned.

It has been reported the car was parked, left unlocked and the keys were taken out of the ignition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said despite the missing persons alert being sent out, no official report had been made.

"No one has been reported missing," she said.

Police are urging anyone who gave the couple a lift or knows their whereabouts to contact police immediately.

"If anyone know how that vehicle got there let us know," she said.

"Who was the last person with the vehicle?"

Police are urging the public to be cautious around all flooded roads.

"Stay out of them, don't go into flood waters," she said.

"If it's flooded, forget it."