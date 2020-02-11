Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are urging for more details about a couple after vehicle was found abandoned near the Nanango floddwaters.
Police are urging for more details about a couple after vehicle was found abandoned near the Nanango floddwaters.
News

FRESH DETAILS: Couple feared missing in Nanango floodwaters

Jessica Mcgrath
11th Feb 2020 8:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COUPLE is feared missing as police search near an abandoned vehicle in floodwaters near Nanango this morning.

Police are appealing for urgent public assistance after an abandoned car was found submerged in the floodwaters.

A man and woman were spotted by a driver around 8pm last night who saw them pushing a black Ford Falcon in floodwaters on the Burnett Highway near Stock Yard Creek.

The driver reported this to police.

The car was later found abandoned.

It has been reported the car was parked, left unlocked and the keys were taken out of the ignition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said despite the missing persons alert being sent out, no official report had been made.

"No one has been reported missing," she said.

Police are urging anyone who gave the couple a lift or knows their whereabouts to contact police immediately.

"If anyone know how that vehicle got there let us know," she said.

"Who was the last person with the vehicle?"

Police are urging the public to be cautious around all flooded roads.

"Stay out of them, don't go into flood waters," she said.

"If it's flooded, forget it."

More Stories

Show More
abandoned vehicle nanango floodwaters queensland police services
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News An economic analysis has revealed the huge jobs, exports and tourism bonanza Queensland is on the cusp of if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        Government vows to jail vegan activists

        premium_icon Government vows to jail vegan activists

        Crime THE Queensland Government passed harsh penalties for protesters

        WARNING: Severe thunderstorm to bring hail, damaging winds

        WARNING: Severe thunderstorm to bring hail, damaging winds

        Weather A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for the Burnett.

        A rolled car, pumpkin-related injury and fishing comp

        premium_icon A rolled car, pumpkin-related injury and fishing comp

        Fishing PICS: The Boondooma Dam event reeled in a big one over the weekend.