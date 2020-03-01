Fresh search for missing Chinchilla girl

Kaydence Dawita Mills would now be five.

Kaydence Dawita Mills would now be five.

POLICE are digging on the banks of the Condamine River at Chinchilla as a part of their ongoing investigation into the alleged disappearance of Kaydence Dawita Mills, who would now be five.

Investigations into Kaydence's whereabouts began late last year, when family members spoke to a guidance counsellor at the local school because they had not seen her for two years.

Missing Chinchilla girl Kaydence Dawita Mills with her mother Sinitta Mills. Picture: Supplied

The school raised concerns with authorities and the police were called.

Two relatives of Kaydence's mother, Sinitta Dawita, 28, said they were desperate for information on the little girl's whereabouts.

In December, the backyard of a Chinchilla home was searched and excavated by detectives and forensic officers, however Kaydence was not located.

A cadaver dog was also used in the search.

Police at the time would not say what they were looking for, and would only confirm the search involved an ongoing child protection matter.

"Investigators are searching the property and speaking to a number of persons who may be able to assist with the investigation," a police spokesman said.

Police at the dig in the Chinchilla backyard last year.

Officers from the State Crime Command were involved in the Chinchilla investigation.

Family members have been sharing Kaydence's photograph online, hoping that someone might have information on her last whereabouts.

They have spoken to Ms Dawita, who has provided them with explanations as to who is caring for her daughter.

"No family member has seen her since about 2016 or 2017, and we're all concerned for where this little girl is," a relative said.

"If they know of anything, (we'd ask them) to ring Crime Stoppers straight away or go to their local police station.

"We just want to get out to the public that if they've seen anything, or anyone that lives in Chinchilla who might know something, to come forward."

They described Kaydence as a beautiful little girl who walked with a limp.

The Courier-Mail spoke to Ms Dawita after police scoured the Chinchilla home but she claimed she did not live at the property.

Subsequent attempts to contact Ms Dawita were unsuccessful.

Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000