FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Burnett teen crimes exposed in 2020

Some of the South Burnett's Gen Z 'zoomers' have been up to no good this year.

Some of the South Burnett's Gen Z 'zoomers' have been up to no good this year.

From high end drink driving to ripping up a fly screen door, some of the South Burnett’s Gen Z ‘zoomers’ have fronted court this year.

Here are five fresh faced offenders that found themselves in South Burnett courts this year.

CONVICTED

Repeat teen drink driver fined after smashing car into tree

A South Burnett teenager was fined after he got behind the wheel of a car while over the general alcohol limit, crashing into a tree.

At the time of the incident Corey Cross was supposed to be driving a vehicle with a fitted interlock device after an earlier drink driving offence in 2019.

Cross pleaded guilty to one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit and one charge of driving a motor vehicle other than as allowed under an interlock condition at Kingaroy magistrates court.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi told the court on August 30 police were called to a traffic crash on Alice Creek Road in Alice Creek.

“At about 2.45pm police attended a crash where a silver Ford motor vehicle had collided with a tree in Alice Creek,” Sen Sgt Gangemi said.

“The defendant was the driver who blew a reading of 0.088.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said Cross has a number of very strong referees who spoke highly of his work ethic and community mindedness.

For the drink driving offence Cross was fined $750 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.

For driving without an interlock device, Cross was fined $250 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.

Convictions were recorded for both charges.

Full story HERE.

NOT CONVICTED

Lenient sentence for ‘extremely dangerous’ attack on cousin

A young man has avoided prison following an ‘extremely dangerous attack’ on his cousin, who he is intimately involved with.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges of common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, and deprivation of liberty before Murgon Magistrates Court.

On Friday July 3, the young man allegedly grabbed the victim and headbutted her three or four times, causing immediate pain and swelling.

On the morning of July 4, after an argument broke out in the bedroom, the victim attempted to leave before allegedly being thrown back onto the bed by the defendant.

The court heard he then proceeded to kick the victim in the head five or six times.

Later that day, the defendant assaulted the victim again, punching her in the left-hand side of the jaw.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair described the attacks as “cowardly” and ”disgusting behaviour”, and said while such series offences could call for imprisonment, the defendant was sentenced to 18-months probation with no conviction recorded.

The lenient sentence was attributed to the defendants “extreme youth”.

Full story HERE.

Teen faces court for South Burnett drug bust



As a result of a drug bust conducted at a Kingaroy property late last year, an 18-year-old man entered an early plea of guilty at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court this year.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said the search was conducted on December 12, 2019 at a Kingaroy property where they found illegal substances that belonged to the 18-year-old, Jesse Madden.

“Investigators located 12 marijuana plants, 30 centimetres high and police conducted a field interview with the defendant,” Sgt Manns said.

“He stated the marijuana plants were his and he planted them to grow for his own personal use,” she said.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said she took into consideration it was his first time in court and his youth, yet outlined her concern with the actual charge.

She fined the defendant $650 for producing dangerous drugs.

No convictions were recorded.

Full story HERE.

‘DANGEROUS’: Teen’s ‘high-end’ drug drive results in close call

If not for some skilful manoeuvring from a driver travelling in the opposite direction, the consequences of Sarah Winston’s “dangerous” drug drive could have been dire.

Appearing before Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Winston pleaded guilty to five charges including possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled drug, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance, and obstructing a police officer.

On August 12 at Tewantin, police observed a car reversing out of a driveway onto a busy street, without appearing to check for oncoming traffic.

“When it reversed out it drove along the street at speed. It was observed veering to the right towards an oncoming vehicle before it quickly corrected and continued on,” police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said.

“It was intercepted. The defendant was the driver. It was apparent she was under the influence of drugs - watery eyes, slurred speech. (The drug test) has come back with a 0.64 reading, that was meth or MDMA, which is a high end level of concentration.”

Sgt Gangemi said when Winston was intercepted by the police, she was “uncooperative” and had to forcibly be removed from the vehicle.

While officers attempted to place her in the police vehicle she screamed profanities at them, calling them “c-nts”, and swung punches at them, Sgt Gangemi told the court.

Magistrate Barrett placed Winston on a six-month period of probation. For the dangerous operation and driving under the influence, she was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver‘s license for a total of 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

Full story HERE.

Drunk Kingaroy teen takes on fly screen door, lands in court

A binge drinking session left a Kingaroy teenager with an expensive bill after he was found passed out in the street before ripping apart a fly screen door.

Mitchell Peter Andrewartha pleaded guilty to one charge of wilful damage at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court on September 11, 2020 at 4.20pm a resident at an address on Rosedale Street in Kingaroy observed the teen passed out on her mailbox.

“She approached the defendant to see if he was ok before the defendant got up, hugged her and started babbling incoherently,” he said.

“The victim freed herself from the defendant’s grip, went inside and locked the doors before the defendant tried opening the doors saying ‘let me in’.

“He then ripped out the mesh panelling from the security door.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said it was going to turn out to be quite an expensive night out.

“I take into account you have no history for being a violent person and there is an element of punishment in being made to pay for the door you damaged,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

Andrewartha was ordered to pay $481.80 in restitution and released on a good behaviour bond of $300 for six months.

No convictions were recorded.

Full story HERE.