Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for missing man Clive Rolph.
Police are looking for missing man Clive Rolph.
News

Fresh lead in search for man missing for months

Jorja McDonnell
20th Jan 2020 9:58 AM | Updated: 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE CAR of a missing man has been located on an isolated dirt track outside of Charleville, prompting a search to find the owner.

Clive Rolph, 74, has not been since for the past three months, and at the time of his disappearance in October 2019, was believed to be travelling in the Charleville area.

On Friday, his blue Toyota Camry was located in bushland down a dirt track, 4km away from the Diamantina Developmental Road.

Police and SES were involved in a search operation over the weekend, and are continuing today.

On November 8, 2019, police appealed for public assistance to find Clive Rolph, who was last seen on October 18; he had not contacted friends or family since.

More to come...

charleville clive rolph missing man police search
Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BARGAIN BUYS: Ultra cheap Kingaroy properties for sale

        premium_icon BARGAIN BUYS: Ultra cheap Kingaroy properties for sale

        News WE HAVE sifted through the local property market to identify a bunch of ultra-cheap properties for investors or young families to buy.

        GALLERY: Runners rejoice under rainy skies

        premium_icon GALLERY: Runners rejoice under rainy skies

        Community Dozens of runners welcomed the cooler weather at a South Burnett parkrun event.

        RED LIGHT: Wondai Street Sprints called off

        premium_icon RED LIGHT: Wondai Street Sprints called off

        Motor Sports The region’s race fans won’t be getting their annual fix of burning rubber this...

        How our dams are looking after the big downpours

        premium_icon How our dams are looking after the big downpours

        Weather has the rain been enough to replenish our major dams?