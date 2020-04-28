FRESH LOOK: $1m makeover for region’s parks, halls

SOUTH Burnett parks, walkways and public halls will be getting a fresh look thanks to a $1 million investment in the region.

These numerous construction projects are funded by the Federal Government's Drought Communities Programme Extension.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the programme would use local tradies and suppliers to build infrastructure as a stimulus for communities impacted by the drought.

He said the drought affected communities as well as the farmers.

"It's great to see that parks, walkways and public spaces like halls and tennis clubs will undergo improvements," he said.

"Whether it's a shade shelter for skaters at the Blackbutt Skate Park, refurbishment of the Kingaroy Town Hall or new pathways in Memerambi, the funding is going to really provide incentives for people interested in different activities to get out there and involved."

Mr Littleproud said the drought hurts financially and emotionally.

"To help guide farmers to the best support available, the South Burnett council will employ a drought response officer," he said.

"There has been some great rainfall in the area in recent months but it takes more than one or two good falls to get out of drought."

The $1 million is spread across several community groups and infrastructure projects.

"One of the great things about DCPE is that funds are driven down into local groups who have a say in which local is contracted to make the upgrades or provide support," Mr Littleproud said.

The projects include the employment of a Drought Response Officer and the installation of shade structures over BBQ areas and new park equipment in the Butter Factory Park and Pioneer Park at Nanango and the Barambah Creek Rail Trail and Blackbutt Skate Park.

Nanango park furniture, Kingaroy's Apex Lookout Park and Kingaroy Town Hall will be refurbished and the SES buildings will receive an upgrade.

Pathways will be constructed at Maidenwell, Kumbia and Memerambi, while the pedestrian access along the Bunya Avenue at the Bunya Mountains will be upgraded.

Maintenance works will be expected at Maidenwell Hall, Cloyna Hall, the Proston Show Ground Pavilion, Durong Hall, Murgon QE2 Amenities Block and the Nanango Tennis Club.

The Kingaroy Heritage Museum and Kingaroy children's pool will be repainted and various bitumen and drainage works will also be undertaken across the region.

The funding is part of the Federal government's $8 billion commitment to drought communities.