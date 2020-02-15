FRESH LOOK: Kingaroy carpark design for consultation

NEW LOOK: The design for the Alford St carpark behind the Kingaroy banks is out for public consultation. (PHOTO: South Burnett Regional Council)

THE public carpark behind the Kingaroy St banks is set to be revitalised.

This is part of the South Burnett Regional Council’s commitment to providing infrastructure to support businesses and the community.

The major rehabilitation works on the carpark access from Alford St will soon commence.

The council have allocated funds to the value of $600,000 from the 2019-2020 Capital Program budget towards the completion of this project.

This will include:

-the rehabilitation of the pavement, including new seal and line marking

-disabled parking

-caravan dumping point

-margin of the Alford St access to form a one-way exit

-recreational vehicle and trailer parking bays

-upgrade lighting

-new pedestrian access from Hector Munro Lane to the Rail Trail

-Provision for future electric vehicle charge stations

-associated landscaping

This project will increase usability for both the local and travelling public by improving safety and accessibility to Kingaroy businesses and community centres.

Works for this project are estimated to start between May and June 2020.

The council invites South Burnett residents to provide feedback on the proposed plans attached until February 28, 2020.

Feedback can be made to the council’s infrastructure team by emailing info@southburnett.qld.gov.au or online via the council’s website ‘contact council’ page.

It can also be made in person at a council service centre, calling 4189 9100 or mailing C/-Chief Executive Officer, South Burnett Regional Council, PO Box 336 Kingaroy QLD 4610.