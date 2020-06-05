Menu
Cr Kirstie Schumacher, Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones, Cr Danita Potter, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, Cr Scott Henschen, Cr Roz Frohloff, Cr Kathy Duff and Mayor Brett Otto. Photo: Laura Blackmore
Council News

FRESH LOOK: Project under way as council receives $4.7M

Laura Blackmore
5th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
MEMBER for Maraona David Littleproud delivered some positive news to South Burnett residents today.

Mr Littleproud travelled to Kingaroy to announce South Burnett Regional Council had secured $4.7M funding through the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund to progress the Kingaroy Transformation project.

Mayor Brett Otto said this was a once in a generation project which would transform Kingaroy as a regional centre.

“It provides direct benefits, not just to Kingaroy, but to the entire South Burnett region.

“The transformation project will provide significant social and economic benefits including underpinning population growth for Kingaroy and other townships right across the South Burnett,” Cr Otto said.

Council had previously redeveloped the main streets, including CBD footpaths at Proston, and is currently progressing the Murgon CBD Footpath redevelopment.

Cr Otto said the Kingaroy project was an addition to council’s ongoing commitment to its CBD redevelopment program, with future footpath redevelopment programs to be considered for the communities of Wondai, Blackbutt, Kumbia and Nanango.

“The project, budgeted at $11.3M, includes substantial redevelopment of the main streets of Kingaroy’s Central Business District with significant upgrades to stormwater drainage, power, roads and water supply,” he said.

Artistic designs of the Kingaroy Revitalisation Project. Photo: South Burnett Regional Council
“Infrastructure improvements include the redevelopment of footpaths, relocation of overhead electrical services underground, new street furniture and structures, raised pedestrian build outs and installation of pedestrian crossings for improved safety; the installation of infrastructure for smart community readiness, and landscaping, reconstruction of the road pavement and new line marking and regulatory signage.

“Community improvements include safe, accessible spaces for community activation with CCTV, lighting, shade trees and structures.

Artistic designs of the Kingaroy Revitalisation Project. Photo: South Burnett Regional Council
“The ability to enable hospitality and host community events in an inviting place will encourage business and tourism, and bring community and visitors together.”

Cr Otto said, with support from residents and businesses, SBRC had developed the Kingaroy Transformation project, inspired by their vision to build a strong and vibrant region.

He said the much-needed regeneration for this vital hub would build a strong identity for regional businesses, residents and provide a draw for tourists to stop and stay longer.

South Burnett

