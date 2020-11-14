Fresh Prince Reunion trailer has landed

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion is coming next week, with Will Smith giving fans a sneak peak of the new trailer.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion is coming next week, with Will Smith revealing to fans on Friday a trailer showing the Banks family back together 30 long years after the hit sitcom's debut.

Set to hit screens on Thursday, November 19 on the US streaming platform HBO Max, there is no news on how people in Australia will be able to tune in just yet.

However, HBO titles usually end up on the streaming platform Binge.

"These are the people who made me the man I am today," Smith wrote in an Instagram post which revealed the premiere date and trailer. "And I couldn't let this day go by without marking the occasion."

On set of the Fresh Prince reunion

In the trailer, the Banks family including Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro -- as well as the recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff --returned to the Banks' home for a look back at the show and reminisce about old times, how much the show blew up … and how amazing their chemistry was.

The Reunion special was filmed on September 10, which was the 30th anniversary of the show's premiere date.

In an emotional move, Smith sat down with Janet Hubert, who was the original of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years.

The special will also take a look at the cultural impact the show had.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special was produced by Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Media.

Directing the special is Marcus Raboy, with Rikki Hughes as the executive producer and showrunner - as well as Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, James Lassiter, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media. The special took on Raphael Saadiq as the executive music producer.

The news comes after Smith announced that Peacock has signed on for two seasons of the new series Bel-Air, which is based on filmmaker Morgan Cooper's viral video that was posted online last year. The mock-trailer reimagined the sitcom into a darker drama series that gained a lot of attention.

In other news, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion was recently added to Airbnb's listings, but there was a catch.

Only residents in LA can apply for one of five luxury stays.

Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air kingdom became an Airbnb recently

From September 29, groups of up to two LA residents only were able to book one of five nostalgic stays in Will's wing of the mansion for just $30 per night.

The stay - which coincided with the show's 30 year anniversary - allowed guests to access Will's posh bedroom and bathroom from the show, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room. During this royal overnight stay, guests were also treated to some old school fun, including lacing up a fresh pair of Air Jordans before shooting some hoops in the bedroom, spinning tracks on the turntables, wearing some of the clothes from Will's closet and taking them off again for an afternoon hanging by the pool.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air originally aired on TV from September 1990 until May 1996 and was the show that launched Will Smith's career. The sit-com was based on Will Smith playing a fictionalised version of himself, who was sent from his home in Philadelphia to live with his wealthy aunt, uncle, cousins and their butler at their Bel-Air mansion.

