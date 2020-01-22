Menu
Aleisha Henslee with Otis the greyhound and their baby daughter.
Aleisha Henslee with Otis the greyhound and their baby daughter. Kevin Evans
Friends of the Hound: Photobook to combat racing shame

Mark Furler
by
22nd Jan 2020 2:40 PM
FOR years, they have been bred for racing, discarded and destroyed.

But more and more Australians are discovering what a beautiful family member greyhounds make.

For almost two decades, a non-profit, volunteer group, Friends of the Hound (FOTH) has been fighting to see more greyhounds saved and adopted into homes.

From beaches from the Sunshine Coast to NSW, you will see these majestic, super quick, lean and loyal animals being exercised by their owners.

Brad and Jackie: Tell us about Greyhounds as pets from MGP productions by Kevin Evans on Vimeo.


For Sunshine Coast master photographer and video maker, Kevin Evans, highlighting the work of FOTH has become a passion.

Himself a greyhound owner, along with his wife Margaret, Kevin has teamed up with the volunteer group to raise money for the animal welfare group by producing a special coffee book.

The idea is families contribute $50 to be photographed with their pets for the book.

Jackie and her husband Brad with their rescued greyhounds Tia, Zoe and Teddy.
Jackie and her husband Brad with their rescued greyhounds Tia, Zoe and Teddy. Kevin Evans


All of the $50 to register for the shoot is donated to FOTH.

Kevin said the book was not just for greyhound owners. "You don't have to have a hound… any pet (cat, horse, bird) and family can be a part of this book,'' he said.

"We are accepting registrations from Sydney to rural and coastal NSW and up north to Gold Coast, Brisbane and even Rockhampton to Toowoomba in the west of Queensland."

According to the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Greyhound Racing Industry in NSW held in 2016, as many as 70 percent of Greyhounds bred for the commercial betting industry over a 12-year period were killed after being deemed uncompetitive as racing dogs.  

Wylie the greyhound with his family Mike and Jenny.
Wylie the greyhound with his family Mike and Jenny. Kevin Evans

 For those Greyhounds that do make it to the track, it is estimated that just over half those bred, are usually 'retired' by age three to four years.

FOTH believe wastage of greyhounds is a massive welfare issue and will continue to be if greyhounds are bred to field races in the commercial gambling industry.

Many greyhounds will continue to suffer, and risk being unnecessarily killed for no other reason than the time, resources and ability to assess and house them as companion animals.

Jan Cruickshank, 78, of Banora Point, NSW with her greyhound.
Jan Cruickshank, 78, of Banora Point, NSW with her greyhound. Kevin Evans



FOTH homes around 250 greyhounds each year and currently has over 100 Greyhounds on their surrender list, waiting for a life opportunity.

Those adopting greyhounds have included everyone from the elderly to young families.

Full details about the coffee book photo shoot at available at kevinevans.com.au

​​Check out the Friends of the Hound website for more information or if you are interested in adopting a greyhound.
 
 

