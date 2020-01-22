Menu
On Sunday at Shaws Bay, friends and family held a candlelight memorial to remember Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, and to raise awareness against violence.
Friends mourn East Lismore man killed in Ballina

Aisling Brennan
22nd Jan 2020 1:00 PM

FAMILY and friends of an East Lismore man who died after he was allegedly punched during a night out in Ballina have come together to celebrate the young man's life on January 19.

Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, was taken off life-support on December 26 at Gold Coast University Hospital, five days after he was involved in the allaged attack in Ballina.

He was farewelled on January 13 at the Lismore Memorial Gardens, with more than 200 people coming out to honour their friend.

 

Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, was taken off life support at Gold Coast University Hospital on Boxing Day, five days after he was involved in an alleged attack in Ballina.
But for many of those people close to Mr Vilkelis-Curas, the chance to come together and mourn him was welcomed once more when about 100 people gathered at the site where he was allegedly attacked near Missingham Bridge in Ballina.

The candlelight vigil was also an opportunity for people to raise awareness against violence.

Many people brought flowers and left them at the roadside memorial.

Earlier this month, police arrested Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, and charged him with the 24-year-old's murder.

 

On Sunday at Shaws Bay friends and family held a candlelight memorial to remember Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, and to raise awareness against violence.
He was refused bail and is expected to return to Ballina Local Court on March 11.

After further inquiries by officers attached to Richmond Police District and Strike Force Tancred, a 19-year-old Alstonville man was charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and common assault.

Another man, 26, from Ballina, has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon.

 

On Sunday at Shaws Bay in Ballina, friends and family held a candlelight memorial to remember Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, and to raise awareness against violence.
The men were granted bail and they're due to face Ballina Local Court on February 12 and February 26, respectively.

Another man, 22, from Ballina, was also earlier charged with affray over the incident.

