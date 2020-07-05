Friends, neighbours mourn ‘fantastic’ dad killed by shark

Shark attack victim Matthew Tratt was a loving father and husband from Buderim.

Shark attack victim Matthew Tratt was a loving father and husband from Buderim.

THE elderly neighbour of shark attack victim Matthew Tratt says she wishes she had died in place of him so he could keep "enjoying life" and being the amazing father he was known for.

Maria Stotschek described her next-door neighbour as a hardworking, loving dad taken too soon.

Mr Tratt, 36, was spear fishing with his brother off Indian Head at Fraser Island when he was attacked by a shark about 2pm on Saturday.

'HEARTS HURTING': TRIBUTES FLOW FOR SHARK ATTACK VICTIM

His brother managed to get him up onto rocks where bystanders, including an off-duty doctor and nurse, worked frantically for almost an hour to revive him.

Paramedics and the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter rescue team worked on Mr Tratt, but his injuries were too severe and he died at the scene.

Mr Tratt with his wife, Kayla.

Mr Tratt, an airconditioning contractor from Buderim, was a father-of-two and keen fisherman.

Neighbours say the family had lived in the quiet cul-de-sac for years and were always friendly and willing to lend a hand.

Mrs Stotschek told the Daily when she heard a Sunshine Coast man was the victim of the shark attack, she knew "in my heart" that it was her neighbour.

"You couldn't get a better neighbour," she said.

"He was fantastic. Nice, friendly and helpful.

"I can't get over it."

Neighbours say the young family were keen fishers.

Mrs Stotschek was overcome with emotion when she said she should have died in Mr Tratt's place. She said it was devastating that his two young children would grow up without their loving father.

"They were a really lovely family," she said.

Mr Tratt's grieving widow, who is travelling back to the Coast from Fraser Island, posted a photo of the two of them on Facebook overnight.

"We can't comprehend what you are going though right now Kayla," one of the couple's friends commented on the photo.

"Our hearts are hurting for you and the kids so much."

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.