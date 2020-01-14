From coin toss to softball champion

Mundubbera’s Connor Pashley flipped a coin to decide his sporting future competing in the national softball championships.

Pashley’s been playing softball for three years and represented Queensland at the national softball championships in January this year.

Pashley said cricket was his main sport until he decided to have a crack at softball.

“How I ended up playing softball is a bit of a funny story,” Pashley said.

“I was tossing up between AFL and softball and decided to flip a coin and it landed on softball.

“I’ve been playing ever since and recently competed at nationals down in Victoria.”

QLD's Connor Pashley holding the Australian Under 16 Boys Softball Championship Shield. (Photo: Tristan Evert)

At 14 years of age, Pashley is playing in the Queensland under-16 squad against some of the country’s strongest players.

“It’s pretty challenging at times playing against older players, however I have played against most of them before,” Pashley said.

“I think I handle myself pretty well.

“I play in the Hervey Bay competition and we are currently half way through the season, eyeing off finals.”

Travel is a big part of the sport and his mum, Karen Pashley, said it was all worth it in the end.

“It can be very exhausting at times with all the moving around but in the end it’s well worth it,” Ms Pashley said.

“I am very proud of his efforts especially coming from a regional area.”

Queensland defeated Victoria 10-2 at the national softball championships held from January 4–10.