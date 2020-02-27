From Kingaroy boxer to world title contender

PREPARED: Liam Wilson (left) in action against Brent Rice (right) during their Australian Super Featherweight title fight. (Picture: Darren England)

FORMER Kingaroy boxer Liam Wilson said he would never forget where he came from and hoped the South Burnett community would rally around him as he headed down to Melbourne for his biggest bout yet.

Wilson (5-0) will square up against Venezuelan veteran Jesus Cuadro, (18-6) who, five months ago, went distance with the world champion Joseph Diaz Jr.

On paper Wilson will head into the fight the underdog, however said he backed his ability and preparation.

“Over the last seven weeks I have been in camp preparing for this fight and I can’t wait to start the year off with a bang,” Wilson said.

“He is a very tough opponent, in terms of ability I feel like I have him covered.

“I will fight the way I want to fight and, with my boxing ability and knowledge, he will need to bring more than just being tough.”

The 23-year-old had 13 fights under Lenny Hams at the Kingaroy boxing gym before moving to Caboolture where trainer Don Tindall put him through another 100 amateur starts.

Wilson, who now trains out of the Pine Rivers PCYC as part of the All Star Boxing Academy, said the next few days were all about getting mentally right.

“I have been mentally prepared since I signed the fight and I will head down to Melbourne on Thursday,” Wilson said.

“I still have about four kilograms to lose so I will get into the weights as soon as I get there and then just settle in and get ready for Saturday night.

“If I can beat him in good fashion or even stop him it will put me in the eyes of a lot of people in the boxing world.

“I really hope everyone in Kingaroy and the South Burnett tune in because I certainly don’t forget where I come from.”

Wilson will square up against Jesus Cuadro at 7pm on Saturday, February 29 for his sixth professional bout at the St Kilda City Hall in Melbourne.