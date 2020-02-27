Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PREPARED: Liam Wilson (left) in action against Brent Rice (right) during their Australian Super Featherweight title fight. (Picture: Darren England)
PREPARED: Liam Wilson (left) in action against Brent Rice (right) during their Australian Super Featherweight title fight. (Picture: Darren England)
Boxing

From Kingaroy boxer to world title contender

Tristan Evert
27th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Kingaroy boxer Liam Wilson said he would never forget where he came from and hoped the South Burnett community would rally around him as he headed down to Melbourne for his biggest bout yet.

Wilson (5-0) will square up against Venezuelan veteran Jesus Cuadro, (18-6) who, five months ago, went distance with the world champion Joseph Diaz Jr.

On paper Wilson will head into the fight the underdog, however said he backed his ability and preparation.

“Over the last seven weeks I have been in camp preparing for this fight and I can’t wait to start the year off with a bang,” Wilson said.

“He is a very tough opponent, in terms of ability I feel like I have him covered.

“I will fight the way I want to fight and, with my boxing ability and knowledge, he will need to bring more than just being tough.”

The 23-year-old had 13 fights under Lenny Hams at the Kingaroy boxing gym before moving to Caboolture where trainer Don Tindall put him through another 100 amateur starts.

Wilson, who now trains out of the Pine Rivers PCYC as part of the All Star Boxing Academy, said the next few days were all about getting mentally right.

“I have been mentally prepared since I signed the fight and I will head down to Melbourne on Thursday,” Wilson said.

“I still have about four kilograms to lose so I will get into the weights as soon as I get there and then just settle in and get ready for Saturday night.

“If I can beat him in good fashion or even stop him it will put me in the eyes of a lot of people in the boxing world.

“I really hope everyone in Kingaroy and the South Burnett tune in because I certainly don’t forget where I come from.”

Wilson will square up against Jesus Cuadro at 7pm on Saturday, February 29 for his sixth professional bout at the St Kilda City Hall in Melbourne.

boxing australia boxing queensland jesus cuardo liam wilson south burnett boxing south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deb advocates for DV victims: ‘we owe it to Hannah’

        premium_icon Deb advocates for DV victims: ‘we owe it to Hannah’

        Politics “I helped families escape violence as a lawyer (in Kingaroy) and I’m determined to keep helping them as a politician,” Deb Frecklington said.

        A Tiny Dancer born during Elton John's concert

        premium_icon A Tiny Dancer born during Elton John's concert

        News Elton John inspires a mother to go into labour during Tiny Dancer

        • 27th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
        Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        premium_icon Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        Crime A Nanango man has been charged with grievous bodily harm against his brother.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days